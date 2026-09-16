IRGC dismisses US account of F-15 pilot rescue as ‘Hollywood-style’ scenario 

Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) spokesman Brig. Gen. Hossein Mohebi has dismissed the recent US account regarding the rescue of a downed F-15 fighter pilot in Iran as a “Hollywood-style” narrative, calling it an attempt by Washington to compensate for its failures.

He said that since the start of the joint US-Israeli war on February 28, President Donald Trump has repeatedly portrayed himself on social media and in his own imagination as having achieved victory and defeated Iran.

Mohebi added that the Americans are seeking to cover up their setbacks by splicing together footage from different locations and unrelated incidents to fabricate such scenes.

He stressed that Washington must realize such narrative-building tactics are obsolete and can no longer alter the realities on the ground.

