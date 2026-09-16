Trump’s rejection of AI regulation is similar to his catastrophic climate change remarks

TEHRAN – In the same way that Donald Trump had dismissed global warming as a “hoax” invented by the Chinese, he has said fears about the safety of artificial intelligence (AI) are a "hoax". He also has criticized calls to have more guardrails in place for the fast-moving technology.

His comment comes after Jack Clark, co-founder of AI giant Anthropic, told the BBC that a "kill switch" that can be checked by a third party may need to be mandatory for the industry.

Publishing an essay on September 12, Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei also called on the few labs at the frontier of AI, the ones building the most advanced models, to slow down together.

Sam Altman, the Open AI chief executive officer, and Elon Musk have both backed Amodei’s call. Altman wrote, “I agree with Dario that we need to pace the frontier,” and Musk replied to Amodei’s post with “Dario is right.”

In a series of social media posts, Trump compared warnings about AI to what he called "Global Warming Scam" which he claimed was "being perpetrated by the Radical Left Dumocrats".

His hubristic nature is always fresh, saying the only "guardrails" needed for AI was a "strong and smart" president.

As usual, Trump’s mind is fraught with angst of China, writing, "There is a SICK conspiracy going on against AI and Data Centers, and the only one that is happy about it is China. WHOEVER WINS AI, WINS!"

Now that calls have risen by a considerable number of AI executives and political figures on the need to regulate AI, Trump is feeling badly uncomfortable.

There remains no doubt about the dangers of an unregulated AI. For example, Bill Gates, writing an article in Gates Note on August 26, suggested that “we need a plan to ensure that the good outweighs the bad.” Also, former President Barack Obama on Sept. 15 urged government regulation amid "serious safety concerns" about the technology.

Trump suffers from the illusion that he knows fully well about many things. His excessive egoism prompts him to imagine that he knows better than climatologists and better than AI researchers and developers.

Since he has been elected president twice through populist slogans, he thinks that he is a superhuman. In the recent history many have won the votes or backing of the masses through demagogic speeches, but their record have proven disastrous.

Even now, he is too stupid to realize that his views about rejection of climate change have proven catastrophically wrong.

It is necessary to note the statement by the outgoing UN Secretary General António Guterres who told the Climate Ambition Summit in Sept. 2023 that “humanity has opened the gates to hell” and in July 2023 declared that “the era of global warming has ended” and “the era of global boiling has arrived.”

Just as Trump’s views on global warming are fundamentally wrong, leading him to roll back numerous U.S. measures designed to protect the planet, his approach to AI must be restrained through effective oversight by AI companies and Congress.



