Interior Min.: Technical delegation to visit Qatar to follow up on Iranian pilots

TEHRAN — Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni says Tehran and Doha have agreed to step up security cooperation, establish a joint working group and continue consultations on bilateral and regional issues.

Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni has said a technical delegation will travel to Qatar to follow up on issues concerning Iranian pilots, as Tehran and Doha agreed to intensify consultations on security, trade and other areas of bilateral cooperation.

Speaking at the conclusion of his visit to Doha, Momeni described his talks with senior Qatari officials as constructive and fruitful, saying the discussions covered a broad range of bilateral and regional issues.

During a meeting with his Qatari counterpart, the two sides discussed cooperation in combating organized crime and drug trafficking, coordination between coast guard forces, and broader security issues, the Iranian minister said.

“It was agreed that expert-level security meetings will be held immediately after our trip and that these meetings will continue regularly,” Momeni said.

The Iranian interior minister also pointed to discussions on trade and the expansion of economic ties, saying the two sides had held constructive talks on strengthening mutual interactions.

He said the issue of Iranian pilots was also discussed, adding that a technical delegation would return to Doha to hold further talks and advance the process.

Momeni further said Qatar had expressed a positive view of the quality of Iranian products, voicing hope that trade between the two countries would expand alongside their political, cultural and security relations.

Visa facilitation on agenda

The minister said the two sides had also discussed facilitating visa procedures between Iran and Qatar.

According to Momeni, the Qatari side pledged cooperation in this regard, while expert committees from both countries will follow up on the agreements according to a specific timetable.

He reiterated that strengthening ties with neighboring and regional countries remains a key priority of the Islamic Republic of Iran's foreign policy.

Momeni to convey Qatari Emir's proposals to Pezeshkian

Momeni also said he would convey the views and proposals put forward by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on regional developments to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian upon his return to Tehran.

Following his meeting with the Qatari emir, Momeni described the talks on bilateral issues as “good and constructive,” saying he had conveyed messages and issues emphasized by President Pezeshkian.

“These messages were received with goodwill and a warm reception by the Emir of Qatar,” he said.

Momeni described relations between Tehran and Doha as “brotherly and positive,” adding that high-level meetings between the two sides provide an opportunity to address common concerns and identify practical solutions.

He said the Qatari emir had also raised several issues that he had agreed to convey to the Iranian president.

Joint working group to follow up on agreements

Momeni said Iran and Qatar had agreed to establish a joint working group comprising representatives of the two countries' interior ministries to follow up on decisions reached during his visit.

He also highlighted Qatar's role in regional diplomacy, along with Pakistan, expressing hope that continued consultations would contribute to reducing tensions and keeping the threat of war away from the region.

Momeni stressed that regional security is interconnected and should be achieved through cooperation among regional states.