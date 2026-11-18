TEHRAN- The Deputy for Mines and Mineral Industries of the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade, referring to 13,000 mines in the country, said: “Between 600 and 700 mines have returned to the activity cycle in recent years under the country’s mine revival plan.”

According to IRNA, Vajihollah Jafari said on Wednesday at the Supreme Council of Mines, being hosted by Qazvin: “Today, with the presence of the Supreme Council of Mines in Qazvin, four specialized programs in the field of mines and mineral industries are being pursued, including review of national issues, addressing the mining problems of the province, review of forex issues, and holding a service desk.”

He added: “In the first program, the Supreme Council of Mines, within its usual working procedure, reviewed approvals and national issues related to government royalties and other mining issues.”

The Deputy for Mines and Mineral Industries of the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade continued: “The second program is a meeting with the Qazvin Province Mines Council, in which issues and matters related to mining in the province will be reviewed in the Supreme Council of Mines and the Provincial Mines Council, and we hope the envisaged agenda items will be approved so that their benefits ultimately return to the province.”

Jafari, referring to the specialized review of foreign exchange problems of mining operators, said: “Parallel to these programs, the Director General of Mineral Industries also held a specialized meeting by inviting operators and reviewing issues related to foreign exchange and existing problems, so that the issues and obstacles in this sector are also addressed.”

He announced the holding of a special service desk for mining and mineral industry operators in the province and noted: “Today, with the presence of four specialized directors general in the field of mines and mineral industries of the ministry and members of the Supreme Council of Mines, a service desk will be held so that the problems of operators in this field are reviewed in person.”

The Deputy for Mines and Mineral Industries of the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade stated: “At this service desk, provincial and specialized experts and directors general of the ministry are present, and the issues of mining operators will be reviewed and decided upon; in this way, matters that under normal circumstances might require a long time for administrative procedures will be settled in a shorter period.”

Jafari, referring to the importance of reviving inactive mines, stated: “A significant part of the country’s mines are inactive for various reasons, but this does not necessarily mean a halt in production in the mining sector; because some mines operate with extraction permits, seasonally, or under special conditions, and their being statistically inactive does not mean a complete shutdown of mining activity.”

Stating that the mine revival plan began in the country several years ago, he stated: “In this plan, mines with the capacity to return to activity are examined from various dimensions, and to activate them, solutions such as financing, supporting investment, attracting investor participation, and providing liquidity and machinery through the capacities of the insurance fund are placed on the agenda.”

This official emphasized: “In the path of reviving mines, in addition to activating units with capacity, some mines also leave the mining activity cycle due to depletion of reserves or special conditions, and in such cases, processes related to removing the mine from mining status and handing the matter over to relevant bodies, including Natural Resources, will be pursued.”

Jafari, referring to the existing problems in the mining sector, noted: “Despite all the restrictions and numerous problems, the effort of the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade and relevant bodies is to provide the ground for reviving mines, increasing mining activities, and removing obstacles facing investors through coordination and adoption of appropriate solutions.”

According to reports from Iranian news outlets, including Tehran Times, the initiative has gained significant momentum in recent years. The publication noted that Iran restored or expanded nearly 600 mines in the past Iranian calendar year (ended late March 2025), marking the highest annual performance since the small-scale mining revitalization program began. In the first four months of the current year alone, 196 idle mines were successfully brought back online.

The revival program is seen as crucial for the broader economy. Jafari has previously highlighted that the mining supply chain generates approximately $14 billion in annual exports, underscoring the sector's vital role in employment and value-added creation. Furthermore, the mining sector's growth surged from 1.8 percent to 6 percent in the autumn of 2025, demonstrating its resilience despite external pressures and sanctions.

Officials have also pointed out that more than 50 percent of the country's mines are statistically inactive, though this figure includes seasonal operations and temporarily dormant deposits. Currently, 78 percent of the country's mineral extraction value depends on just 30 large mines, making the revival of small-scale operations a strategic priority for the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade. By focusing on financing and removing administrative barriers, the government aims to diversify the sector and maximize the economic output of the country's 13,000 registered mines.

MA