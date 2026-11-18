Guided by the macroeconomic vision of Chairman Mehdi Jahangiri, Tourism Financial Group is leveraging the banking sector as a primary catalyst for national development, directing Tourism Bank’s resources toward industrial financing, corporate supply chain optimization, and large-scale infrastructure projects.

Operating under the strategic directive that the banking sector must bridge financial resources with the real economy, Tourism Bank has systematically diversified its corporate services to support domestic production. To address the liquidity needs of manufacturing entities, the bank provides a comprehensive suite of commercial banking solutions, including robust credit lines, corporate guarantees, and foreign exchange (FX) services. These foundational services are designed to stabilize operations for industrial units navigating market fluctuations and complex import-export requirements.

To resolve systemic cash-flow bottlenecks within corporate manufacturing networks, Tourism Bank has officially launched the "Avira" platform. This digital ecosystem introduces advanced supply chain financing mechanisms, notably factoring, electronic drafts (e-drafts), and GAM (Productive Credit Certificate) bonds. By deploying these targeted financial instruments, the Avira platform enables enterprises to secure working capital and maintain continuous production cycles without relying solely on traditional, high-friction liquidity injections.

Beyond industrial manufacturing, the bank has significantly broadened its financing portfolio to encompass critical national infrastructure. A major milestone in this trajectory is the bank's direct financial participation in the construction of 4,100 residential units under the National Housing Movement in the key metropolitan hubs of Tehran and Tabriz. This investment reflects a holistic approach to corporate banking, where capital deployment is aligned with broader national socio-economic policies.

Outlining the core philosophy behind this financial realignment, Mehdi Jahangiri, Chairman of Tourism Financial Group, stated: "A dynamic banking system is the backbone of sustainable production. By deploying platforms like Avira and directly financing essential national infrastructure, we are transitioning the bank's role from a traditional lender to an active, strategic partner in the country's industrial and economic development."