TEHRAN – The United States and Israel, after failing to achieve their objectives through direct military aggression against Iran, have now shifted to a combined and predominantly inward-focused strategy to compensate for their humiliating military defeat.

Recent developments on land, at sea, in cyberspace and in the media all point in the same direction: a hybrid campaign in which economic pressure, cognitive warfare and special intelligence operations are synchronized with naval posturing and the threat of limited strikes. The goal is no longer to defeat Iran on the battlefield at once, but to exhaust it, divide it, and manufacture from inside the country the crisis that war from outside could not create.

After failure in direct confrontation

The past 48 hours show that the confrontation between Iran on one side and the United States and Israel on the other is entering a more military and security-driven phase again. But it is a different kind of phase from the open war of recent months.

Analysts in Tehran argue that Washington has understood a basic fact: a full-scale war with Iran is uncontrollable, costly and politically toxic inside America. Instead, the enemy is now testing and activating the full range of its capacities and platforms for internal unrest in Iran.

This is not random pressure. It is, in Iranian assessments, a deliberate strategy based on building a chain of events in which a domestic mistake, an inappropriate economic decision or a social incident can become the starting point of a much larger crisis — a crisis into which organized forces then enter, moving it from social protest to armed chaos.

Iranian security analysts call this tipping point “moment zero”: the moment that is supposed to provide the ground for the next stage of the enemy’s operation.

Three synchronized axes for destabilization

The current destabilization effort operates, according to Iranian evaluations, on three simultaneous axes.

First, economic pressure: the continuation of sanctions and economic siege aimed at increasing pressure on people’s lives and intensifying discontent.

Second, cognitive warfare: the production and dissemination of false narratives, fake news and misleading information to create social divides, erode public trust and deepen distrust toward officials, institutions, experts and even the country’s defense capabilities.

Third, special and intelligence operations: focusing on sensitive economic infrastructure, particularly in the energy sector, and seeking to exploit domestic vulnerabilities.

In cognitive warfare, the publication of a single piece of fake news is not the point. The main issue is building a narrative that links scattered events to each other and creates a sense of pervasive distrust. In this pattern, every domestic mistake can become a media topic; then, through amplification, repetition and organized dissemination, it is turned into a factor for intensifying dissatisfaction.

The ultimate goal, analysts say, is to weaken society’s trust in news sources, officials, experts and even national defense power.

Closely linked to this is the focus on “sensitive moments.” An economic decision without sufficient public explanation, a social accident, an ill-considered remark or a political dispute can be turned into an opportunity to escalate tension. The case of gasoline remains a security and social issue in this sense.

It is clear, Iranian observers stress, that the enemy is using cognitive warfare tools alongside economic pressure, security operations and military strikes.

Southern front heats up: from sky to sea lanes

The shift to hybrid war does not mean the military threat has disappeared. It has moved, for now, largely to the south.

With the entry of the aircraft carrier Roosevelt into the CENTCOM area of operations, the U.S. military presence in the region has been reinforced. Three aircraft carriers and a collection of destroyers and combat vessels have created an extensive naval platform. Yet the concentration of combat vessels alone does not mean a firm decision to enter conflict.

The fact that these vessels keep their distance from Iran’s coastal waters and the hesitation about the extensive use of their capacity — due to Iran’s new technologies in the missile field — shows that force concentration is not the same as freedom of operational action.

The reported developments stretch from Qeshm and Abu Musa to the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman. They form one interconnected operational scene: attacks on radar and air defense infrastructure in Qeshm, Abu Musa and some coasts of Hormozgan, which

Tehran sees as groundwork for future operations; increased engagement with reconnaissance and combat drones; increasingly insecure operational space for American fighter jets; and growing risk for vessels passing through disputed routes.

Iran, in return, has responded not only by acting against violating tankers and hostile aircraft, but by carrying out extensive and precise drone and missile attacks focused on the enemy’s radar network and eyes, and by resuming missile strikes on American assets in the southern littoral states of the Persian Gulf. The recent interception of the Lucas drone in the south was seen in Tehran as a fresh sign of upgraded air defense.

Overall, the situation in the south is escalating. If diplomatic paths fail, attention in Washington could turn again to military options — options which, Iranian analysts insist, will not bring the expected results for America.

A key part of this equation is drones and electronic warfare. The increase in interception, destruction and seizure of reconnaissance and combat drones has two important consequences: limiting the ability to collect intelligence and complete the target bank, and gaining access to data and technology in unmanned systems. Recovering memories and examining the hardware and software of this equipment can create a more precise understanding of the other side’s operational patterns.

Washington's hesitation and the myth of a controlled strike

In Washington, one scenario under discussion is a limited military strike, simultaneous intensification of economic pressure, and then a declaration of the end of the operation.

But the fundamental question, raised even in American circles, is this: after a limited strike, will the expansion of war be controllable?

Iran’s answer has been explicit: the response to a pinpoint attack will not be pinpoint.

Part of the security calculus is also Israel’s attempt to play a role in any possible operation, including assassination missions and attacks on infrastructure.

This hesitation is compounded by external constraints. The meeting this week of the presidents of China, Russia and the United States, held at Trump’s request, is assessed in Tehran largely as a publicity show to soften the consequences of electoral losses in the congressional elections.

The assessment of Xi and Putin, Iranian analysts believe, is that Trump has been weakened and that concessions can be extracted from him, particularly on Taiwan, in exchange for propaganda cooperation.

On Iran, the issue will certainly be discussed, but both Beijing and Moscow oppose a new military attack on Iran and will not cooperate with an economic project against it. A possible statement emphasizing freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz would fall into the category of diplomatic courtesies and will not change the situation in the Strait.

The same limits apply in Iraq. Developments in Jurf al-Sakhr and pressure from the Iraqi government for the exit of Kataib Hezbollah from the area must be read in the context of the broader competition between America and resistance forces. The importance of this development is not limited to Iraq’s internal differences; the timing of pressure on the group and its possible consequences for military calculations against Iran must also be considered.

Managing moments toward moment zero

The most sensitive front, however, remains inside Iran — particularly the northwest and the streets.

Increased movements by PJAK and armed groups in the northwest, the use of suicide micro-drones and attempts to target military positions are important signs on this front.

At the same time, developments in Abdanan and some street movements increase the importance of internal security. It appears that efforts to securitize the streets will be one of the axes to be carefully followed in the coming weeks.

This fits exactly the model of moment management: turning an error into a crisis. A wrong economic move, a local incident, an unmanaged protest can be linked through social networks into a national narrative of collapse, then exploited by organized armed elements waiting for moment zero.

The third front in the past 48 hours — the security front centered on Washington — shows how information itself is weaponized to prepare this moment. The head of Mossad has conveyed intelligence to America claiming that Iran intends to use chemical bombs and dirty weapons inside

America. The manner of transmission and reflection of this information is itself seen in Tehran as an intelligence operation on Trump’s mind that could influence his political calculations and decision-making.

At a time when negotiations have also made no tangible progress, the possibility of a return to military confrontation remains on the table.

Taken together, the picture is clear: a weakened adversary that could not win the war it started is now betting on Iran’s mistakes, Iran’s economy and Iran’s streets — while keeping carriers at a safe distance and circulating frightening stories in Washington to justify what comes next.

