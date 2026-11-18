TEHRAN – An Iranian lawmaker has warned against the assumption that offering concessions to the United States could persuade Washington to abandon its hostile policy toward Iran, describing such expectations as fundamentally misguided.

Ali Ahmadi made the remarks during a parliamentary speech on Wednesday, arguing that changes in the US ruling party do not necessarily translate into a change in the country's underlying approach toward Iran.

Referring to the US political system, Ahmadi said both the Republican and Democratic parties operate within a political structure dominated by financial and corporate interests. He stressed that placing hopes in a shift in Washington’s policy through changes in political leadership or concessions would be a serious mistake.

Such an outlook, he added, would also amount to overlooking the achievements Iran has secured.

