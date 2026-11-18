TEHRAN – Iran is adapting its deterrence strategy to the changing nature of warfare while accelerating the development of indigenous defense technologies, with more than 70 defense projects identified during the recent 40-day conflict to translate battlefield lessons into operational capabilities, senior defense officials say.

The statements by Defense Ministry spokesperson Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik and Deputy Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics Brigadier General Majid Ibn al-Reza highlight Tehran’s emphasis on maintaining military readiness, strengthening domestic defense capabilities and incorporating emerging battlefield requirements into its long-term military planning.

Speaking at a meeting of the Islamic Propagation Coordination Council on Wednesday, Talaei-Nik said Iran’s deterrence strategy remained dynamic and active, adapting to evolving threats and changes in the methods and patterns of warfare.

He noted that recent hybrid warfare differed substantially from previous conflicts, requiring a continuous reassessment of defense priorities and capabilities.

The spokesman said Iran’s Armed Forces had demonstrated their defensive capabilities during the 40-day War, adding that the country’s strategic structures and the legacy of the Martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, had enabled the military to respond decisively from the outset of the conflict.

Talaei-Nik identified four principal pillars of Iran’s national strength: leadership, national unity, the capabilities of the Armed Forces and the performance of the Islamic Republic’s governing system.

He said the conflict had underscored the need for sustained military preparedness, greater reliance on domestic capabilities, the development of strategic technologies and broader public participation in national defense.

The spokesman also highlighted the role of faith, self-sacrifice and innovation among Iranian military personnel, describing these qualities as essential to the country’s resilience during the war.

Turning battlefield lessons into defense capabilities

Providing further insight into Iran’s post-war defense priorities, Ibn al-Reza said the Ministry of Defense had defined more than 70 projects across various fields during the conflict, known as the Third Imposed War, with the aim of translating operational requirements and battlefield developments into technological advances and practical military capabilities.

Speaking on Wednesday, the deputy minister said the country’s defense industry had continued along a development path established under the guidance of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution and sustained through the work of Iranian scientists, engineers and defense industry personnel.

He stressed that changes on the battlefield inevitably generate new operational requirements, placing responsibility on the defense establishment to identify those needs, translate them into technological and research priorities, and develop solutions that can be deployed as quickly as possible.

"Any shift on the battlefield generates new demands and signals for the country’s defense establishment, and it is our duty to convert these requirements into technological and research terms and turn them into products with operational capability as quickly as possible," Ibn al-Reza said.

He added that Iran’s defense industry had demonstrated its ability to identify emerging operational needs and pursue new technological approaches to address them.

According to the deputy minister, the recent conflict served not only as a test of the country’s existing military preparedness and defense capabilities but also as an opportunity to assess how effectively its defense industry could identify battlefield requirements, translate them into technological challenges and deliver operational solutions.