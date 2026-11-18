TEHRAN- The CEO of the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company, Mohammad Sadegh Azimifar, said daily CNG consumption has risen to more than 18 million cubic meters, up from about 14.5 million before new policies—an average increase of 16–17 percent, or over 3.5 million cubic meters per day.

He credited consumption-management policies and public cooperation, noting CNG use had previously been declining by 1–2 million cubic meters annually since 1400.

On winter fuel, Azimifar said about 60 million liters of kerosene have been stored in provinces facing possible gas-supply tensions, especially the three northern provinces, and LPG reserves have reached maximum capacity so alternative fuel can be distributed quickly if needed.

He said consumption trends have improved: gasoline growth reached negative 3 percent in the past month instead of the previous positive 6 percent—about 9 percent below the expected baseline—while gasoil growth in non-power-plant sectors fell from positive 4 percent to negative 4 percent, about 8 percent below baseline. Gasoil has shifted from import to export, and gasoline is near break-even.

Azimifar stressed that consumption management is cross-sectoral, requiring automakers to meet global fuel standards, expanded public transportation, and fleet renewal. More than 700,000 aged vehicles have been scrapped in two years, though still far from the Seventh Development Plan’s 500,000-per-year target. He warned that without continued implementation, consumption growth could return, and praised public cooperation and feedback.

EF