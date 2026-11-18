TEHRAN – Iranian Army Commander Major General Amir Hatami has warned that any renewed aggression against Iran will be met with a stronger and more forceful response, stressing that the country’s Armed Forces are fully prepared to confront threats without geographical limitations.

Speaking on Wednesday, Hatami said Iran’s Armed Forces were closely monitoring enemy movements amid reports of military preparations and the deployment of another aircraft carrier to the region.

He said all four branches of the Iranian Army — ground, naval, air defense and air forces — were maintaining constant surveillance and continuously strengthening their operational and combat readiness.

The army chief noted that the adversary had already made the mistake of launching an attack on Iran, only to find itself in a difficult position and face mounting desperation. He added that, in accordance with directives issued by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, the necessary preparations had been made to counter any renewed hostile action.

“Should the enemy launch another attack, it will undoubtedly face a more powerful and severe response, without geographical limitations, alongside those supporting it,” Hatami said.

He expressed hope that the adversary would refrain from miscalculations, warning that any such move would result in a lesson that would serve as a warning to all.

Hatami’s remarks come amid heightened regional tensions and follow a meeting between Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and senior military commanders, during which the Leader underscored the importance of intelligent and calculated combat readiness to maximize deterrence.

At the meeting, the Commander-in-Chief directed the Armed Forces to respond immediately and decisively to threats of any kind or magnitude, without geographical restrictions.

He also called for strengthening military intelligence capabilities, developing indigenous defense doctrines and operational tactics, and harnessing emerging technologies to further enhance the country’s defense and security capabilities.