TEHRAN – Iran has emerged victorious from its military confrontation with the United States and Israel, despite the deployment of extensive military assets and the use of various types of missiles by its adversaries, the head of the Basij Organization has said.

Hojatoleslam Hossein Taeb made the remarks on Wednesday during a video conference, saying the United States had deployed 284 fighter jets, tested different types of missiles and exhausted its military stockpiles, but ultimately failed to force the Iranian nation into submission.

He said Iran’s Armed Forces, Basij volunteers and the public had all played a role in the country’s defense and security, adding that the widespread presence of people in the streets, alongside their participation in the defense effort, had compelled the adversaries to back down.

Taeb said Washington and Tel Aviv had initially calculated that a blockade of Iran and mounting pressure would undermine the country’s resilience. Their strategy, he added, was to intensify insecurity around Iran and foment internal divisions and instability to weaken the country from within.

Referring to the late Imam Khomeini’s emphasis on the need for a strong Iran and the Leader of the Islamic Revolution’s call for the country to become increasingly powerful, Taeb said Iran had demonstrated its defensive capabilities to the world.

He said the United States, whose military spending during the war exceeded $1 trillion, entered the confrontation with Iran alongside a full-scale war machine. Nevertheless, the conflict did not even last 40 days before the opposing side was forced to raise the white flag.

Taeb said the outcome had demonstrated Iran’s growing defensive strength and established the country's ability to stand up to major military powers, proving the concept of a strong Iran to the international community.

