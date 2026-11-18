TEHRAN – The ideology of the Basij, rooted in faith, national unity, self-sacrifice and social responsibility, has frustrated the United States and other adversaries in their efforts to achieve their objectives against Iran, a senior Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) official said on Wednesday.

Brigadier General Hossein Maroufi, the IRGC’s deputy for cultural, social and media affairs, made the remarks at a ceremony on Wednesday.

He stressed that the Basij should not be viewed merely as a military organization, describing it instead as a broader intellectual and cultural movement rooted in the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad’s Household (Ahl al-Bayt) and the ideals of Ashura.

Maroufi said the Basij ethos had extended beyond Iran’s borders, with freedom-seeking people from diverse political, ethnic and religious backgrounds embracing the culture of resistance as a path to dignity and victory.

Referring to the legacy of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the late commander of the IRGC Quds Force, Maroufi said his lasting legacy stemmed not merely from his military achievements but from his worldview and moral principles.