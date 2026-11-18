TEHRAN- At the 312th meeting of the Foreign Investment Board and the ninth meeting of this board in the current Iranian calendar year (began on March 21), 51 foreign investment projects with a total value of $200 million were approved.

According to an IRNA report from the Ministry of Economy, the meeting was held with the members of the Foreign Investment Board present at the Ministry of Economy.

At this meeting, 53 requests by foreign investors were reviewed in the form of new investment, capital increase of existing projects, capital transfer, amendments, and renewal of foreign investment licenses.

These requests covered various economic sectors, including industry, mining, agriculture, communications, renewable energies and the construction of solar power plants, automobiles, motorcycles, transportation, health, food industries, the capital market, and services.

The reviewed requests were also submitted by investors from Germany, Canada, Portugal, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, as well as Iranian expatriates residing abroad in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.

Ultimately, out of the total 53 requests reviewed, 51 projects worth $200 million were approved by the Foreign Investment Board.

According to this report, since the beginning of the year 1405, nine meetings of the Foreign Investment Board have been held, resulting in the approval of 451 foreign investment projects with a total value of $3.4 billion.

MA