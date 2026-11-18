TEHRAN — Donald Trump will ask Russia and China for help on Nov. 19, and he does so at a moment when the usual advantages of American diplomacy have visibly thinned.

The president meets Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, the first time the three have shared a table, and he arrives on the weakest footing of his second term.

Republicans have lost Congress, a chip-smuggling scandal has reached his friends, and the war on Iran he launched with Israel has drained ships, munitions, and votes without ending.

He stopped first in Manila, the Philippines, for regional talks and a trade signing with Thailand. Aides describe an agenda of nuclear arms, Iran, Ukraine, and trade.

Officials also said Ukraine and the Nvidia affair would stay off the table, a line Trump himself dropped on Monday when he called Ukraine “my favorite subject.”

An administration that cannot settle what its own president will say in the room is negotiating from a thin position.

Asked whether he would press Xi and Putin to help end the war on Iran, Trump replied: “Save 25,000 lives a month,” before adding: “25,000 lives a month in Russia-Iran… 32,000 last month.” In a bizarre mix-up, Trump appeared to conflate the wars in Iran and Ukraine.

Agendas that almost never touch

Each leader wants a different meeting. Trump wants arms control and help with his campaign of aggression against Iran.

Putin, who proposed the format, wants recognition and, if he can get it, movement on Ukraine.

Xi wants quiet, time, and a favorable decision on Taiwan arms. Nobody’s request is something another is willing to pay for.

Take Trump’s headline item. New START lapsed in February with nothing to replace it, and Washington says any new deal must include China.

Beijing is believed to hold about 600 warheads, against thousands each for the United States and Russia, though the Pentagon projects more than 1,000 by 2030.

Its foreign ministry calls it neither fair nor realistic to pull China into trilateral talks, and rising powers seldom freeze their arsenals just short of parity.

Washington brings scant leverage to the negotiating table, having discarded the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty back in 2019. Securing any meaningful arms control accord remains a distant prospect.

Putin’s position is easier. The photograph he wants is already guaranteed: a seat beside the leaders of the two largest economies, which Moscow will present as proof that Western attempts to isolate Russia have failed.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov waves off the Yalta comparisons and says nothing agreed in Shenzhen could bind other countries. Yet Putin pitched the meeting as a Ukraine forum, and Beijing, which has said Europe belongs at any such table, may want no part of that.

Trump has partly moved toward Russia’s position in the peace talks. The more realistic outcome is a loose understanding that Putin can cite for months, with no signature anywhere.

Xi can afford patience. He and Putin have met more than 40 times, and he has sat down with Trump repeatedly this year, including a September state visit to Washington that produced a framework built on “respect, fairness and reciprocity.”

The Chinese leader may calculate that preserving the status quo serves as his most favorable path forward, mindful of the Jan. 10 expiration of the trade truce and Trump’s withholding of a $14 billion Taiwan arms package framed as a bargaining chip.

The weakest card

Iran is the subject Trump most needs help with and has the least to trade on.

The campaign of aggression, run jointly with Israel, has tied down carrier groups, burned through advanced munitions, and, by the accounts of many analysts and the sitting U.S. vice president, cost Republicans both chambers.

Iran has steadfastly refused to buckle, its government stands firm, and its sovereign defense capabilities remain unbroken, while it maintains active diplomatic and economic ties with major powers such as China and Russia.

Trump is appealing to nations engaged with Tehran to scale back their cooperation, bringing little to the table beyond hollow gestures.

While Western commentators speculate that Putin could dangle an ambiguous gesture regarding West Asia to extract concessions on Ukraine, Moscow’s longstanding alignment with Tehran makes any genuine sacrifice of Iranian interests improbable.

Despite myriads of evidence to the contrary, Trump claims he sees no need for talks with Tehran and has played down a return to major strikes.

However, earlier presidents lost Congress and still produced results abroad.

George W. Bush ordered the Iraq surge two months after the 2006 midterms. Barack Obama concluded the Iran nuclear deal in 2015 against a hostile Capitol.

Both had a plan and a team that agreed on it. By contrast, Trump’s Treasury and Commerce secretaries cannot even align on a single semiconductor export rule.

Chips and a hostile Congress

Democrats take both chambers in January. Trump keeps broad authority over tariffs, sanctions, and arms sales, but any concession on Taiwan, chips, or Russia sanctions would invite hearings and legislation, and Republicans eyeing 2028 will not want to defend it.

Xi and Putin face no such body. Both can promise something in Shenzhen and expect it to hold. Trump can promise the same and watch it come apart.

Then there is the strange tale of Nvidia. Chief executive Jensen Huang resigned after admitting an affair with an executive of Megaspeed, a Singapore-based firm suspected of routing restricted chips to China.

U.S. officials reportedly suspect her of ties to Chinese security services. Beijing denies it and calls the story a pretext for a technology blockade. Reports say Secretary of State Marco Rubio and others warned Trump in May, and Huang still flew with him to Beijing.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick are openly at odds over why action took so long.

On Monday, the administration restricted chip exports to data centers in countries such as Malaysia and Thailand, a move aimed at Chinese firms that rent computing abroad. Trump says he does not know she is a spy at all and would not mind seeing Huang return to manage Nvidia.

Officials say the subject will not come up with Xi. Beijing can note which topics Washington has agreed to avoid.

The people outside the room

Smaller states are reading the guest list.

Ukraine’s president has warned against another “Yalta 2, 3, 4.” Japan has reportedly told Washington the summit risks making its main ally look closer to Beijing and Moscow, at a time when joint Chinese and Russian naval drills around Japan are increasing.

Europe, shut out of the Abu Dhabi talks on Ukraine, faces a $396 billion trade deficit with China on one side and a distracted United States on the other.

The comparison with 1945 mostly collapses. Yalta gathered victors at the end of a world war and produced the United Nations.

Shenzhen offers a few hours, no shared project, and, by Peskov’s account, no power to bind anyone.

Beijing has rejected the label, and its stated opposition to major powers running the world explains why many governments in Africa, Asia, and Latin America still listen to it. Canada’s Mark Carney urges middle powers to organize, so they are not bullied.

What is real is the shift in the picture records. A decade ago, an American president could convene a summit or decline one, and the others adjusted.

Now he flies to a Chinese city to ask for favors, sits beside a Russian leader, he could not move in Alaska, and carries a war that his own party’s voters have already judged.

Each earlier setback was explained as temporary. Stack them together, from the carrier groups parked off Iran to the Quad partners irritated by tariffs, and the pattern is a country spending its influence faster than it earns it.

Thursday’s tells will be small. Watch for a short statement on stability, perhaps a line that nuclear war cannot be won, perhaps similar to the AI language Biden and Xi already agreed on in 2024. Watch whether Ukraine comes up.

Watch what Trump says about Taiwan arms. The next test is the G20 at his Doral resort on Dec. 14 and 15. A president who needs a headline will sit between two men who can afford to wait.