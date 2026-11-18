TEHRAN – Iran has secured a seat on the International Automobile Federation’s (FIA) Eligibility Assessment Committee, with the head of the Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran elected to the six-member body for a four-year term starting January 1, 2027.

According to the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, the club’s managing director was elected following a formal vote, based on a direct nomination by the FIA Senate.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem officially announced the appointment after the required procedures were completed, Miras Aria news agency reported on Wednesday.

Established under Article 25 of the FIA’s new statutes, approved in 2026, the Eligibility Assessment Committee (EAC) is a senior oversight body responsible for examining the eligibility, professional qualifications, transparency and corporate governance standards of candidates seeking senior and decision-making positions within the federation.

The committee oversees appointments across the FIA’s two main areas, mobility and tourism, and sport.

Its responsibilities cover a wide range of managerial, supervisory and judicial positions, including candidates for membership of the World Council for Automobile Mobility and Tourism (WCAMT) and the World Motor Sport Council (WMSC), as well as the FIA Senate, Ethics Committee and Audit Committee.

The EAC also assesses candidates for judicial positions, including judges and members of the International Tribunal (IT) and the International Court of Appeal (ICA), along with members of the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Committee and the Cost Cap Adjudication Panel.

The appointment gives Iran a role in one of the FIA’s key oversight structures and provides an opportunity to participate in the federation’s high-level governance and decision-making processes.

AM