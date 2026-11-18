TEHRAN - Iran’s men’s and women’s national karate teams departed for China on Monday night to compete in the 2026 World Team Karate Championships.

The tournament will be held in Hangzhou, China, from Nov. 20 to 22.

Iran’s men’s team will feature Aliasghar Asiabari, Mahmoud Nemati, Morteza Nemati, Mehdi Ashouri, Saleh Abazari, Amirabbas Beigmohammadlou, Mehdi Ganjzadeh and Esmaeil Motamedi. The team will be led by head coach Sajjad Ganjzadeh.

In the women’s kumite competition, Iran will be represented by Fatemehzahra Saeedabadi, Mehrnegar Ahmadi, Mobina Heydari, Hananeh Salehi and Atena Mahboob Bashari, under the guidance of head coach Pegah Zanganeh.

Meanwhile, Fatemeh Sadeghi, Sepideh Amini, Zeinab Hosseini and Zahra Rezaei will represent Iran in the women’s team kata event.

Iran Karate Federation Secretary-General Mohsen Ashouri will accompany the delegation as team manager.