TEHRAN – Science, technology and innovation, coupled with public participation, are essential to addressing Tehran’s urban challenges and improving citizens’ quality of life, Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani has said.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of CITEX 2026, held under the slogan “Iran Leading the Way” at Milad Tower, Zakani highlighted the importance of engaging universities, knowledge-based companies and innovators in urban development.

He also identified air pollution and traffic congestion as among Tehran’s major challenges, stressing that technological solutions and stronger cooperation with the scientific community could help address them.

CITEX brings together more than 100 knowledge-based companies to showcase innovative technologies and solutions designed to address the capital’s urban challenges.

Running until November 20, the event is open to the public.

CITEX focuses on three main areas: transportation, financial services and financial technology (fintech), and citizen services. It aims to strengthen cooperation among municipal authorities, technology companies, researchers, and investors, fostering innovation in urban management and contributing to an improved quality of life for residents.

The event will also provide opportunities for investors and major economic institutions to explore investment prospects and support the commercialization of innovative products. Selected companies will be eligible for financial prizes and banking facilities, with the aim of helping them bring their solutions to market and establish cooperation with the municipality.

Key topics on the agenda include smart transportation, integrated energy management and solutions to energy imbalances, circular economy development, urban waste management, the application of digital economy solutions in municipal administration, and sustainable urban financing.

By connecting technological capabilities with the municipality's practical needs, CITEX aims to provide a platform for identifying innovative solutions and facilitating their implementation in various urban sectors.