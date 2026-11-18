TEHRAN - Iran captain Sardar Azmoun has expressed optimism about the future of the national team, predicting positive things ahead at the AFC Asian Cup following their title-winning campaign at the Basra International Tournament.

Speaking after Iran’s final match against Iraq, Azmoun said: “I am optimistic about the future of this national team, and I am confident that good things will happen at the Asian Cup.”

Iran opened their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Palestine before playing out a 1-1 draw against hosts Iraq.

The result saw Amir Ghalenoei’s side finish top of the four-team standings with four points, claiming the tournament title. Iraq and Lebanon finished second and third respectively with two points each, while Palestine ended bottom with one point.

Azmoun added that young players need time to adapt to the demands of international football.

“As I have said before, when young players are called up to the national team, the first and second training camps can be difficult for them. However, after that, the team can make significant progress in terms of cohesion and coordination,” he said.

The Iran captain also praised the emerging talent within the squad, insisting that several young players deserve to remain part of the national team setup.

“We have some talented and promising young players who deserve to be included in future national team camps,” Azmoun added.

Commenting on Saman Ghoddos’ decision to retire from international football, Azmoun said the timing of such a decision was ultimately a personal choice.

“Every player decides for himself when to retire from international football, but I would like to thank Saman Ghoddos for choosing what I believe was the right time to say goodbye to the national team.”