Generational shift is a part of football: Ghalenoei

TEHRAN - Iran football team head coach Amir Ghalenoei says generational shift is a natural process in football, but selection for the national team will always be based on merit, with players judged on their technical and tactical abilities.

The Iranian national team are currently in Basra, Iraq, where they are set to compete in a four-team tournament.

Ghalenoei, who has included several young players in his latest squad, explained that the coaching staff had initially planned to introduce more youngsters during the previous international break.

"We also intended to create this opportunity during the last FIFA international window, but due to its overlap with the Nagoya competitions, the plan was postponed to the upcoming window," he said.

"Players who have served the national team in the past remain in our plans. If they are in good form and meet the required technical standards, age will not be the deciding factor."

He added that the coaching staff intend to give younger players more opportunities during the current international window and those to follow, as Iran prepare for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup.

"Our aim is to give young players more playing opportunities so that, as we approach the Asian Cup, we can build a squad that combines youth and experience and be better prepared for the competition."

Emphasizing that selection will be based on performance and ability, Ghalenoei concluded: "The national team is a place for the best players. Generational shift is a natural part of football, but the most important principle is that any player who demonstrates superior technical and tactical qualities deserves a place in the national team.

"We have currently decided to create more opportunities for younger players, but that does not mean experienced players will be overlooked."