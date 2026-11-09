Taremi, Beiranvand left out of Iran squad for Iraq international tournament

TEHRAN - Iran national team head coach Amir Ghalenoei has announced a 29-player squad for the upcoming international football tournament in Iraq, with star striker Mehdi Taremi and goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand notably missing from the list.

The tournament will take place from Nov. 22 to 26 in the Iraqi city of Basra, featuring four national teams: Iran, Iraq, Palestine and Lebanon.

Team Melli will begin their campaign against Palestine on Nov. 23 before facing hosts Iraq on Nov. 26. The competition provides an opportunity for the coaching staff to assess several players and strengthen the squad ahead of future international commitments.

The absence of Taremi and Beiranvand is one of the most notable aspects of Ghalenoei's selection. Taremi has been one of Iran's key attacking players in recent years, while Beiranvand has been a regular presence between the posts for the national team. Their omission shows that Ghalenoei is going to give the young players opportunity to play.

Iran's 29-man squad:

Ghalenoei has selected 29 players across four positions for the training camp ahead of the tournament.



Goalkeepers:

Payam Niazmand

Habib Farabasi

Mohammad Khalifeh

Adib Zarei

Defenders:

Ali Nemati

Mohammadmehdi Zare

Aref Aghasi

Mohammad Ghorbani

Saman Fallah

Amin Hazbavi

Abolfazl Razzaghpour

Hossein Goudarzi

Jafar Salmani

Midfielders:

Amir Mohammad Razaghinejad

Omid Noorafkan

Javad Hosseinnezhad

Saeid Ezatolahi

Esmail Gholizadeh

Saleh Hardani

Aria Yousefi

Mehdi Limouchi

Afshin Sadeghi

Forwards:

Amirhossein Farsi

Mohammad Mohebi

Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh

Mohammadmehdi Mohebi

Sardar Azmoun

Denis Dargahi

Kasra Taheri

The squad includes a combination of experienced internationals and younger players who will be looking to make their mark at international level. The presence of established names such as Sardar Azmoun, Saeid Ezatolahi and Mohammad Mohebi provides experience, while the inclusion of several emerging talents offers Ghalenoei an opportunity to evaluate potential options for the future.

With Taremi and Beiranvand absent, other players will have an opportunity to step forward and demonstrate their value to the national team.

Iran will be aiming to make a strong impression in Basra, particularly against hosts Iraq, in what promises to be a competitive international tournament.

For Ghalenoei, the competition represents more than just an opportunity to secure positive results. It is also a chance to test different combinations, assess squad depth and identify players capable of strengthening Team Melli in upcoming international fixtures.