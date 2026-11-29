TEHRAN – Russia’s ambassador to Iran has warned that the Pentagon’s newly established Task Force Iron Gate, whose area of responsibility extends to transit routes in the Caspian Sea, poses a direct threat to the interests and sovereignty of the five littoral states.

In an interview with Iran’s Farhikhtegan newspaper, Russian Ambassador Alexey Dedov said the inclusion of Caspian Sea transit routes in the task force’s operational remit constituted a clear threat to the interests of the independent coastal states.

“The Pentagon has also included transit routes in the Caspian Sea in this group’s area of responsibility. This is a clear threat to the interests of independent Caspian littoral states,” Dedov said.

He stressed that responsibility for ensuring security in the Caspian Sea rests exclusively with the five countries bordering it.

According to the Russian envoy, Task Force Iron Gate was established under the auspices of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), with its stated primary objective being to prevent the movement of dual-use goods across Iran’s borders.

Dedov warned that any attempt to carry out this mission could cause the crisis surrounding Iran to spill over into neighboring regions.

He described the US move as a violation of international law and an infringement on the sovereignty of Iran and its neighboring countries. He also characterized it as an attempt to divert attention from the consequences of the US-Israeli military aggression against Iran in February.

CENTCOM announced on November 7 that it was establishing Task Force Iron Gate to counter the movement of advanced weapons systems, dual-use technologies, sanctioned materials, and illicit revenue streams across Iran’s land borders and the Caspian Sea.

The task force is to be based in Florida.

US seeking to expand influence in Caucasus

Addressing the broader regional implications of Washington’s activities, Dedov said Russia viewed the US presence in the Caucasus as an attempt to impose its own rules and political order on the region while weakening historically established ties.

He argued that Washington’s objectives went beyond economic competition, saying the United States sought to marginalize Russia and Iran and establish infrastructure under its control near their borders.

Referring to the so-called Trump Route, Dedov said the US initiative was not genuinely aimed at facilitating transit between mainland Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan exclave through southern Armenia on the basis of mutual interests, or at comprehensively unblocking transport and communication routes across the South Caucasus.

Rather, he said, Washington was seeking to establish a foothold along Iran’s northern border with Armenia and gain control over a transport corridor connecting Central Asia to Europe.

Dedov said Moscow would continue cooperating with Tehran to counter 'destructive Western policies.' He identified the 3+3 regional cooperation platform, bringing together Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia alongside Russia, Iran and Turkey, as an important framework for promoting mutually beneficial regional cooperation.

Turning to the conflict involving Iran, Dedov also stressed the importance of Moscow’s longstanding initiative for a collective security system in the Persian Gulf.

Dedov said an updated version of the proposal had been presented to Iran and Arab partners in May. The initiative envisages dialogue among all Persian Gulf littoral states, alongside the participation and assistance of external actors genuinely committed to establishing a fair and sustainable balance of interests.