TEHRAN — Iraq’s National Security Adviser Qassem Al-Oboudi held separate meetings with senior Iranian officials in Tehran on Saturday evening and Sunday morning, as part of a visit by a high-level Iraqi security delegation focused on the joint security agreement, border control and counterterrorism coordination.

Al-Oboudi met with Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei late on Saturday, Nov. 28, and with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday morning, Nov. 29.

Rezaei urges full implementation of security deal

In his meeting with the Iraqi delegation, Rezaei stressed the full implementation of the security agreement between the two countries and the establishment of security at the common borders.

“A strong, independent and developed Iraq can be one of the pillars of new security arrangements in the region,” Rezaei said, while calling for the expansion of economic cooperation.

He added that the two sides should not allow foreigners to negatively affect that cooperation.

Al-Oboudi, for his part, reaffirmed Baghdad’s commitment to comprehensive implementation of the security agreement, saying Iraq will not allow its sky or soil to be used against Iran or other neighbors.

In a statement, Iraq’s National Security Council said the two sides discussed mechanisms for joint coordination in combating terrorism, intensifying efforts to control the shared borders, and preventing any security breach or threat. They also consulted on ways to implement and strengthen the joint security agreement in practice.

The statement quoted Al-Oboudi as stressing Iraq’s firm commitment to good neighborliness, noting that Iraq’s constitution explicitly prohibits any party or group from using Iraqi territory as a launchpad for attacks against neighboring states or to threaten their security and stability.

Araghchi warns of U.S., Israeli misuse of Iraqi territory

In Sunday’s meeting at the Foreign Ministry, Araghchi welcomed the positive state of Iran-Iraq relations in all areas of mutual interest, describing security at the two countries’ borders as a fundamental bond linking the two nations. He stressed the importance of continued close consultations between competent authorities to neutralize malign and destabilizing factors.

The foreign minister pointed to the record of misuse by the United States and the Israeli regime, and their agents and mercenaries, of the soil and airspace of regional countries, including Iraq, to prepare and carry out military aggression and unlawful operations against Iran.

“As you rightly noted, preventing the misuse by third parties and terrorist elements of a country’s territory for aggression against another country is an international legal obligation, and an expectation a friendly neighbor has of a friendly neighbor,” Araghchi said.

He also underlined the importance of trade ties and border exchanges as a manifestation of the long-standing and privileged relationship between Iran and Iraq, adding that it is the joint duty of Tehran and Baghdad, with the history of the past century in mind, not to allow the ambitions and mischief of third parties — who attach no value to friendship among regional nations — to create any misunderstanding between the Iranian and Iraqi peoples.

Border crossings and counterterrorism coordination

According to the Foreign Ministry, Al-Oboudi pointed to the very good and deep-rooted relations between the two neighboring Muslim states and stressed Baghdad’s resolve to strengthen ties and good neighborliness.

He outlined measures taken by Iraq to safeguard security along the entire common border, noting that both the federal government and the Kurdistan Region attach special importance to shared security and to preventing destructive elements from misusing Iraqi territory for hostile and terrorist acts against neighbors.

He said those measures are based not only on moral commitment and good neighborliness, but also on Iraq’s international legal obligation to prevent third parties from using Iraqi soil for any unlawful and anti-security moves against Iran.

The two sides also discussed the need for coordination between Iran and Iraq to remove border obstacles and to accelerate technical updates and arrangements in order to avoid disruption to border crossings and bilateral exchanges.

US pressure campaign to drive a wedge between neighbors

Both meetings took place against the backdrop of what Iranian officials describe as a sustained American effort to undermine Tehran-Baghdad ties and turn Iraqi territory into a platform of pressure against Iran.

Tehran argues that Washington has repeatedly used a combination of political, financial and security levers — from pressing Baghdad to cut its imports of Iranian gas and electricity and restricting banking and dollar channels for bilateral trade, to maintaining its military presence in Iraq and demanding limits on cross-border cooperation — to weaken the economic lifeline between the two neighbors.

Iranian officials also warn that the United States and Israel have in the past misused Iraqi airspace for hostile moves against Iran, in violation of Iraq’s sovereignty and of Washington’s obligation as a guest force not to compromise Iraqi neutrality. Preserving Iraq’s constitutional pledge not to allow attacks from its territory, Tehran says, is therefore essential not only for Iran’s security but for Iraq’s own independence and for stability of border crossings on which millions of livelihoods and pilgrims depend.