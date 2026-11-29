TEHRAN - A lighting project for historical sites in the ancient port of Siraf in southern Iran is planned to enhance their nighttime appearance and support the development of night tourism, a provincial cultural heritage official said.

Ali Mahini, deputy head of cultural heritage in Bushehr province, said on Sunday that the initiative aims to highlight the architectural and historical features of Siraf’s archaeological sites and improve conditions for visitors after dark.

The project is intended to showcase the port’s historical significance and increase its visual appeal at night, Mahini said, adding that lighting installations would be designed in accordance with conservation requirements to prevent damage to the sites’ structures and historical integrity.

He said Siraf’s tourism infrastructure also needed improvements, including better visitor routes, interpretive signage and the organization of historical areas, to provide a more accessible and informative experience for tourists.

“Siraf is not merely a tourism destination, but part of the historical and civilizational identity of the Persian Gulf,” Mahini added.

The development of nighttime tourism could help encourage visitors to stay longer, support local economic activity and strengthen Siraf’s position among tourism destinations in Bushehr province, he added.

Located along the northern coast of the Persian Gulf, Siraf was one of Iran’s major commercial ports from the Sassanian period through the early Islamic era. It played a significant role in maritime trade linking Western Asia with India, the Far East and eastern Africa, particularly between the ninth and 11th centuries.

The port’s archaeological remains include sites dating to several historical periods, reflecting its long-standing role in regional trade and settlement.

Between 1966 and 1973, the British Institute of Persian Studies conducted seven seasons of excavation and survey at Siraf, identifying extensive remains of a major port city on the northern coast of the Persian Gulf.

Historians estimate Siraf’s population reached about 300,000 during the early Islamic era, while the modern town has a population of roughly 7,000. The ancient port hosts numerous historical and archaeological sites spanning the Elamite, Achaemenid, Parthian, Sassanid, Islamic and Qajar periods.

Iran has selected Siraf as its candidate for UNESCO World Heritage inscription in 2026, according to a provincial cultural heritage official.

AM