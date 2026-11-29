TEHRAN – Students from a village school in North Khorasan province have visited the historic city of Belqeys near Esfarayen as part of an educational initiative aimed at raising awareness among younger generations about the importance of protecting Iran’s cultural heritage.

Hossein Rahmani, director of the Belqeys National Cultural Heritage Site, said educating children and teenagers about historical monuments through organized visits was among the priorities of the provincial heritage authorities, Miras Aria news agency reported on Sunday.

During the visit, students learned about the historical significance of Belqeys and the importance of safeguarding archaeological sites against damage and destruction.

Rahmani stressed that preventive measures were essential to protecting ancient monuments, describing education for children and adolescents as one of the most effective ways to foster a sense of social responsibility toward cultural heritage.

Located approximately two kilometers southwest of modern Esfarayen in North Khorasan province, Shahr-e Belqeys is one of Iran’s major historical adobe complexes. Covering an area of about 180 hectares, the archaeological site preserves the remains of a medieval city that once served as an important settlement in the historical region of Khorasan.

The site features a massive citadel, defensive walls, residential and commercial remains, pottery workshops, water reservoirs and ancient water-management systems. Archaeological finds, including imported Chinese ceramics, also point to the city's connections with wider regional and Eurasian trade networks.

Often compared in scale and construction to Iran's famous Arg-e Bam, Belqeys is significant not merely as a fortress but as the remains of an extensive urban settlement, offering insights into the region's historical architecture, economy and everyday life.

AM