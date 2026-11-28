Zahra Zare Mojtahedi is showcasing her latest calligraphic paintings in an exhibition at Shokuh Gallery. The exhibit named “The Unfinished Dream” will run until December 7 at the gallery located at 19 Amir Nuri Alley, North Salimi St. off Andarzgu Blvd.

Painting

* Paintings by Mahnaz Hassanpour are on display in an exhibition at Asr Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “The Sunflower Is Sacred” will run until December 7 at the gallery located at 18 Delaviz St. off North Mirzaye Shirazi St.

* Shila Kalamian is showcasing her latest paintings in an exhibition at Vaali Gallery.

The exhibit named “Zone” will continue until December 8 at the gallery located at 72 Khoddami St., Vanak Sq.

* An exhibition of paintings by Farino Atlasi is currently underway at Didar Gallery.

The exhibition named “I Believe More in What Goes Unrecorded” will run until December 4 at the gallery located at 10 Mobini Alley, Mofatteh St.

* Negah Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Seyyed Reza Hosseini.

The exhibit entitled “Agitation” will be running until December 13 at the gallery that can be found at 64 Ghaffari St., Jam St., Motahhari Ave.

* Shirin Gallery 2 is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Kayoumarth Kiasat.

The exhibit entitled “And Man Was Born Into Suffering” runs until December 6 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Ahmad Morshedlou is putting his latest paintings on view in an exhibition at Bavan Gallery.

The exhibit will run until December 14 at the gallery located at 7 Abdo off Lareztan St. off Motahhari Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Nafas Mirdamadi is underway at Saless Gallery.

The exhibit named “Anamorph” will run until December 8 at the gallery located at 148 Karim Khan Ave.

* Emkan Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Mohsen Shahmardi.

The exhibit will be running until December 11 at the gallery that can be found at No. 3, Second Alley, Mirza Shirazi St.

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