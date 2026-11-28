TEHRAN-- Russia believes that the interests of both Moscow and Tehran must be fully taken into account in the implementation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) in Armenia, warning that the project must not create new dividing lines in the South Caucasus.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the Armenian-American initiative remained largely unclear, raising more questions than answers regarding its objectives, implementation and operational framework.

“Frankly speaking, the Armenian-American initiative raises more questions than answers at this stage,” Zakharova said, noting that no details had been made public concerning construction parameters, implementation timelines, the use of the relevant infrastructure or prospects for freight transportation.

She said the proposed Trump Route largely replicated arrangements previously developed by a trilateral working group tasked with unblocking transport and economic links, co-chaired by the deputy prime ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia. However, Yerevan suspended its participation in the group in 2023.

The Russian diplomat also pointed to concerns surrounding the project, particularly those raised by Iran. Iranian officials have made clear that any physical presence of US security forces along the country's northern borders would be unacceptable.

“We consider it fundamentally important that the interests of both Russia and Iran be taken into account in the implementation of the project. The project must not create new dividing lines in the region. Otherwise, this transport and logistics initiative is simply doomed to fail,” Zakharova stressed.

