TEHRAN - Damage caused by war and natural hazards to historic monuments in the historic city of Isfahan was examined at a meeting attended by UNESCO representatives and senior provincial officials, according to Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

The meeting brought together provincial Cultural Heritage Director General Amir Karamzadeh, deputy governor-general for political and social affairs Ayyub Darvishi, UNESCO representatives and heads of several provincial government departments, Miras Aira reported on Saturday.

Karamzadeh said historic sites near the Isfahan governorate had sustained serious damage during attacks in March, when an explosion caused by a strike on the provincial administration building affected the UNESCO World Heritage sites of Chehel Sotoun and Naqsh-e Jahan Square, as well as the Safavid Government Complex, known as the Dowlatkhaneh.

He stressed the need for specialist assessments of the damage and coordinated action to protect the city’s historic buildings against threats arising from armed conflict, blast waves and natural disasters.

The official said the concentration of valuable historic monuments within urban areas, and their proximity to various facilities and infrastructure, made it essential to assess their vulnerability to such hazards.

The meeting provided an opportunity for provincial authorities and UNESCO representatives to discuss the risks facing Isfahan’s cultural heritage and the need for protective measures, Karamzadeh added.

He described the city’s historic monuments as part of Iran’s civilizational heritage and a valuable legacy of humanity, saying their protection during crises required technical planning and cooperation among relevant government agencies and international organizations.

According to Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, the recent war involving the United States and Israel damaged 149 historical sites across 20 provinces.

Among the damaged properties are five UNESCO World Heritage sites: Golestan Palace in Tehran, the Naqsh-e Jahan Square complex and Imam Mosque in Isfahan, and the Trans-Iranian Railway.

AM