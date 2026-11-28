TEHRAN – Iran lost to Japan 25-16 in Group A of the 2026 Asian Women's Handball Championship on Saturday.

The tournament takes place in Almaty, Kazakhstan, from Nov. 23 to Dec. 3, 2026.

Iran have been drawn in Group A alongside Japan, China, Hong Kong and Bangladesh.

Team Melli started the campaign with a 33-16 win over Hong Kong and lost to China 34-32 in their second match. Iran then defeated Thailand 23-15 in their third match.

Group B comprises South Korea, hosts Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, India, and Australia.

The top four teams will qualify for the 2027 World Women's Handball Championship.