Iran’s fixtures at 2026 Asian Women’s Handball Championship unveiled

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s national handball team will begin their campaign at the 21st Asian Women’s Handball Championship against Hong Kong on Nov. 23.

The tournament will be held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, from Nov. 23 to Dec. 3, 2026.

Team Melli have been drawn in Group A alongside Japan, China, Hong Kong and Bangladesh.

Iran will face China on Nov. 24, Bangladesh on Nov. 25 and Japan on Nov. 28, completing their group-stage schedule.

Group B comprises South Korea, hosts Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, India, Australia and the winner of the IHF Trophy.