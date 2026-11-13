Iran warns states against assisting US-Israeli aggression, says they will bear full responsibility

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei has warned that any country providing direct or indirect support for US aggression against Iran, including military and logistical assistance or the deployment of naval forces, will be considered a participant in the aggression and held fully responsible for its consequences.

In a post on X, Baqaei invoked a Korean proverb — “A sparrow that tries to fly after a stork will eventually break its legs” — before issuing a warning against any involvement in what he described as military aggression and inhumane economic terrorism against Iran.

He said any such involvement, including the deployment of naval forces, military and logistical equipment, or personnel, would constitute a hostile and unlawful act amounting to participation in the US aggression against Iran.

Baqaei said such actions would violate Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter, which prohibits the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state. He added that they would also fall within the definition of an act of aggression under UN General Assembly Resolution 3314.

The spokesman dismissed references to “protecting freedom of navigation” or “countering piracy” as justifications for such involvement, saying that invoking these pretexts would not change the unlawful and hostile nature of the actions.

He also stressed that no bilateral agreement or commitment with the United States could provide legitimate grounds for a state to violate its obligations under international law or participate in US-Israeli military aggression against Iran.

“Any state that may participate in such unlawful aggressions, in whatever form, shall bear full responsibility for the resulting repercussions,” Baqaei warned.