Iran learn fate at 2026 Asian Women’s Handball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s national handball team have learned their opponents for the 21st Asian Women’s Handball Championship, scheduled to take place in Almaty, Kazakhstan, from Nov. er 23 to Dec. 3, 2026.

According to the tournament draw, Iran have been placed in Group A alongside Japan, China, Hong Kong and Bangladesh.

Group B features South Korea, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, India, Australia and the winner of the IHF Trophy.

Iran will face a challenging campaign, particularly against Asian powerhouses Japan and China, as they seek to make their mark on the continental stage.

South Korea, one of the most successful teams in Asian women’s handball history, will headline Group B, while hosts Kazakhstan will look to capitalize on home advantage.

The championship will bring together leading teams from across Asia, providing an important opportunity for Iran’s women to test themselves against strong regional opponents and demonstrate their progress in international handball.