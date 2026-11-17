MUSCAT – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi met with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman in Muscat on Tuesday during an official visit to the Sultanate.

Araghchi traveled to Muscat on Monday night from Islamabad, after attending the meeting of foreign ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

Earlier on Tuesday, Araghchi held talks with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi. In the meeting, he congratulated the upcoming National Day of the Sultanate of Oman and stressed the importance of friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries in all fields.

The two ministers discussed Iran-Oman bilateral relations and exchanged views on the regional situation, underscoring the need to strengthen consultations and cooperation among regional countries to safeguard common interests and preserve regional peace and stability.

Albusaidi described the talks as constructive, writing on X: “We reviewed the steady course of Oman–Iran relations and practical ways to deepen cooperation between our two countries. We also exchanged views on the latest diplomatic efforts underway to address regional challenges, and reaffirmed the importance of continued dialogue and consultation in support of de-escalation and peaceful solutions.”

In his meeting with the Sultan of Oman later in the day, Araghchi pointed to the long and positive history of Iran-Oman relations and reaffirmed Tehran’s determination to further expand ties in all areas of mutual interest.

Referring to what he described as insecurity and tensions resulting from U.S. actions, Araghchi briefed the Sultan on the latest regional developments, including what he said was Iran’s diplomatic initiative to end the imposed war. He thanked Oman for its good offices and mediation efforts, saying Iran has always been serious in using diplomacy, just as it has been firm and decisive in defending its territorial integrity and national interests.

Sultan Haitham, for his part, highlighted the importance of the historic and friendly Oman-Tehran relations, appreciated what he called Iran’s responsible approach toward regional peace and stability, and stressed the need for continued consultations among regional countries to manage the current critical situation and prevent further escalation.

On the sidelines of the visit, Araghchi, Albusaidi and Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov also held a trilateral meeting in Muscat to discuss expanding regional cooperation, land transport and logistics services.

