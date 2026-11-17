TEHRAN- Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations has called for unequivocal condemnation of US-Israeli attacks on Iran’s peaceful nuclear, chemical and biological facilities, warning that international silence over such actions threatens the credibility of global disarmament and non-proliferation regimes.

Addressing the seventh session of the Conference on the Establishment of a Middle East Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons and Other Weapons of Mass Destruction in New York on Monday, November 16, Gholamhossein Darzi, Iran’s ambassador and deputy permanent representative to the UN, said the attacks violated the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law.

Darzi said more than 5,000 Iranians had been martyred in the acts of aggression, including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, senior military and political officials, 168 schoolgirls in Minab, and civilians attending a wedding. He stressed that responsibility also extended to states that had provided territory, military bases and logistical support for the attacks.

The Iranian envoy criticized 'double standards' by countries that raise concerns about Iran’s peaceful nuclear program while refusing to condemn attacks on its facilities.

He identified the Israeli regime’s refusal to join the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) as a non-nuclear-weapon state and place all its nuclear facilities under comprehensive International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards as the principal obstacle to establishing a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East.

Darzi reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to a UN-facilitated, consensus-based process to establish a legally binding regional zone free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction.