TEHRAN — Sheikh Isa Qassim responded to his life sentence with defiance rather than a plea for leniency. Hours after Bahrain’s High Criminal Court handed down life imprisonment to him and 63 other Shia scholars and religious activists on Monday, the island kingdom’s highest Shia spiritual authority said that the ruling Al Khalifa monarchy is trying to turn Bahrain into a captive country populated by humiliated subjects.

Jailing religious scholars and seminary students, he wrote in a statement, acts as “a spur on the path of jihad for Islam, honorable freedom, dignity, and the attainment of rights in full.”

The scale of Monday’s ruling is unprecedented in modern Bahraini legal history. Of the 69 defendants convicted on charges of forming a “terrorist cell” allegedly linked to Iran, 64 received life sentences, including 57 clerics. Five others were sentenced to 15 years.

13 defendants, among them Sheikh Qassim, who has lived in exile since Manama stripped him of his citizenship in 2016, were tried in absentia.

Prosecutors moved the verdict forward from November 22 to November 16 without explanation, wrapping up the mass sentencing in a single morning.

Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, advocacy director at the London-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy, said the prosecution effectively dictates the court’s calendar, adding that the severity of the punishments was designed to spread public fear.

Most of the 56 detainees in custody vanished during pre-dawn raids across Shia neighborhoods in May and June, when security forces abducted over 50 scholars without warrants and held them in undisclosed facilities.

Human Rights Watch and 19 other rights groups have documented credible accounts of detainees being blindfolded, shackled for prolonged periods, deprived of sleep, and threatened with sexual violence against their relatives to extract confessions.

None of those abuses prevented the court from convicting prominent community figures such as Sheikh Raed al-Sitri, Sheikh Hussein Mahrous, and Sheikh Baqir al-Hawaj, while handing 15-year terms to Sheikh Ali al-Mustarshid and Mahdi Sahwan.

Bahrain’s outlawed main opposition bloc, the al-Wefaq National Islamic Society, labeled November 16 a “day of catastrophe” and condemned the verdicts as collective punishment against the country’s Shia majority.

The clampdown escalated sharply following the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran that erupted in late February.

Because Bahrain hosts the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet and was involved in attacks against Iran, the island absorbed heavy retaliatory strikes, and Manama used the regional war as a pretext to crush domestic dissent, revoking the nationality of 69 citizens in April and leaving dozens stateless.

In March, detainee Mohamed al-Mousawi was returned to his family dead, with burns and slash marks across his body.

Sustained by Washington’s military presence and its collusion with Israel under the Abraham Accords, the Al Khalifa dynasty continues to answer demands for political representation with mass incarceration.

Sheikh Qassim, however, insisted that the strategy will backfire on the palace. Bahrainis, he concluded, will never surrender their rights or abandon leaders who sacrifice for their faith and dignity.