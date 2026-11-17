TEHRAN- Iran’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned Bahrain’s sentencing of Shiite religious scholars and citizens to lengthy prison terms, calling the rulings a systematic violation of human rights and an abuse of the judicial system to suppress legitimate demands.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, November 17, the ministry denounced life sentences, lengthy prison terms and the confiscation of religious scholars’ property on 'baseless charges.' It said allegations of links to Iran were being used to justify collective punishment and political repression.

The ministry also rejected the accusations against Iran, urging Bahrain’s rulers to end the persecution of religious scholars and citizens and respect their human and civil rights. It stressed that intimidation and repression would not deter the Bahraini people from pursuing their legitimate demands.

The statement followed a Bahraini court ruling sentencing 167 people arrested during a 2017 sit-in outside the home of prominent Shiite cleric Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim to prison terms ranging from six months to 10 years. The crackdown on the protest left five people dead and hundreds arrested.