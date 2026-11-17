TEHRAN — A U.S. Army officer says he warned senior commanders that Iranian drones could hit their makeshift outpost in Kuwait, and on the second day of the war on Iran that began on Feb. 28, one drone did, killing six American soldiers.

An investigation by CBS News’ flagship program 60 Minutes, broadcast Sunday, counts that strike among at least 31 successful Iranian attacks on U.S. military installations and ostensibly “diplomatic” sites across eight countries, a category that includes CIA stations operating under diplomatic cover. The Pentagon has never fully laid out the extent of that damage.

Before the war, the Pentagon pulled about 90 percent of its ground forces out of Kuwait, fearing retaliation. About 70 members of the Army Reserve’s 103rd Sustainment Command, a logistics unit, were sent the other way, to a small outpost within reach of short-range Iranian drones.

Stephen Ramsbottom, the unit’s deputy chief of operations, says some called it a “trailer park.” Its defenses were built for car bombs. “There was nothing there designed to protect from an aerial attack.”

Six soldiers told 60 Minutes they had seen U.S. intelligence that supposedly put Port Shuaiba on an Iranian target list.

US military command ‘killed my wife’

“There was definitely an X where we were,” Ramsbottom said. He says he warned John Hinson, the Central Command logistics chief, and was told, “We don’t have to worry about protection.”

A counter-drone system mentioned the week before never showed up. The Washington Post has reported that the 103rd’s own assessments had judged the site unsuitable.

The 60 Minutes report claims that on February 28, the first day of the war, five Iranian quadcopters circled the site. After an all-clear around 9 a.m. the next day, soldiers went back to work. 30 minutes later, a drone hit their quadruple-wide trailer.

Ramsbottom’s whistleblower complaint, filed Friday with the House and Senate Armed Services Committees, says the post had no physician, no fixed aid station, and one ambulance.

Civilian medic Tanner Carson kept the only supplies in his truck. When Master Sgt. Nicole Amor asked about a mass casualty plan, he told her what he told everyone, that he could keep “two of you alive at most.”

After the strike, soldiers Googled for a hospital. “They killed my wife,” her husband, Joey Amor, said of the command.

Hundreds of structures hit

The report says that Port Shuaiba took the deadliest hit, but it was far from the only one. 60 Minutes found hundreds of buildings damaged across the Persian Gulf, including the destroyed Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain.

The Pentagon’s inspector general reported in September hundreds of damaged structures in eight countries, about $184 million in harm to diplomatic sites, and as many as 30 MQ-9 Reapers destroyed.

An Associated Press analysis counted more than 115 strikes on 26 sites through August, with early-warning systems hit first, and regional officials told AP that Washington has moved aircraft and air defenses out of the Persian Gulf. Bases meant to scare Iran have been thinned out.

Trump’s blistering reaction

Hours after the segment aired, Trump called CBS’s new leadership “even worse than their predecessors,” turning on a newsroom reshaped after pro-Israel media heir David Ellison took over the network and installed the ultra-Zionist Bari Weiss as editor-in-chief.

Offering no documentation, Trump claimed in his Truth Social post that Iran had fired 8,000 to 9,000 drones and about 2,000 ballistic missiles since Feb. 28, and insisted that only two drones and one missile had killed Americans.

By his count, “99.99%” were “shot down or, in any event, not caused U.S. deaths.”

The sum skips the 865 wounded in the Pentagon’s casualty database, the wrecked buildings, and the question the broadcast asked, which is why a known target had no drone defense.

Early in the war, top officers reportedly told lawmakers privately that U.S. defenses could not stop Iranian one-way attack drones.

Billions spent, no accountability

The Pentagon told Congress the war had cost $47.1 billion through Oct. 16, up from the $37.5 billion Hegseth cited in July. About $29 billion is munitions. Base repairs and other costs are not included.

Senate Democrats have demanded answers since April, and a Nov. 15 letter from Sen. Richard Blumenthal seeks a classified briefing and every force protection assessment for the outpost.

The Army finished its inquiry in June. Families briefed this week say it acknowledged no mistakes. “Just own it,” said Tina Marzan, whose husband, Chief Warrant Officer Robert Marzan, died there.