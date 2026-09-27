Saudi warplanes bomb Yemeni marketplace, killing and wounding civilians 

TEHRAN — Saudi fighter jets bombed a crowded civilian marketplace in southwestern Yemen on Sunday morning. According to preliminary reports, the attack killed at least seven people and wounded at least 43 others. Several children were among the casualties.

It happened at the Mawiyah junction in Taiz province, an area packed with shoppers and stalls. The massacre reflects a sharp escalation by Riyadh.

Military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree confirmed in a statement hours after the attack that a formation of Saudi F-15s left Khamis Mushait air base at 11:00 a.m.

By 11:29, they dropped their payloads on the Economic Corporation Market, the statement read. The jets cleared Taiz airspace eight minutes later, flying north to Al-Jawf province to execute four more bombing runs on the Khabb and Al-Sha'af districts.

The Saudi-backed mercenaries told a different story. They said the strikes targeted a military camp, vehicles, supply lines and weapons depots that Ansarallah had allegedly set up near the junction.

Saudi-backed sources told Reuters a camp had recently appeared near the market. None of those claims could be independently verified.

The strike hit a populated commercial area. Whether a military camp sat nearby or not, civilians bore the cost.

This was no isolated incident. Saudi aircraft hammered Yemeni civilian infrastructure relentlessly over the weekend.

Gen. Saree recorded 27 airstrikes within 24 hours. F-15 and Typhoon jets targeted bridges, roads, and civilian areas across Taiz, Marib, Saada, Amran, Ibb, and Hajjah.

Since the latest escalation began, Saudi forces have launched over 1,059 air and missile strikes.

Washington enables all of it. The United States supplies the intelligence, the logistics, and the targeting data guiding Saudi munitions into Yemeni markets.

Over 100 American military advisers operate inside the kingdom, staffing a joint command designed to counter Sanaa.

Yemen refuses to absorb the blows quietly. Retaliation is already reaching deep into Saudi territory.

Last week, Yemeni air defenses shot down a Saudi “Karayel” armed reconnaissance drone over Hajjah province, according to a statement by Yemen’s Armed Forces. Soon after, Yemeni missile and drone units launched coordinated strikes against a sensitive military target in Riyadh and Saudi Aramco facilities in Yanbu.

Those long-range weapons bypassed multiple layers of American-supplied air defenses before striking their marks.

The psychological toll inside Saudi Arabia is mounting.

Across Riyadh, private schools abruptly suspended in-person classes from September 27 through October 1. Administrators shifted students to remote learning without offering an official explanation.

Saudi civil defense authorities have been issuing near-daily air raid alerts. Interceptors are firing into the skies over the capital and southern border areas like Abha and Jazan.

Sanaa is bringing the war to its origin. Every bomb dropped on a Taiz market guarantees a reciprocal strike on Saudi military and economic infrastructure.

“The blood that was unjustly and wrongfully shed at the Mawiyah market in Taiz Governorate will have grave consequences for the Saudi perpetrator,” Gen. Saree promised.