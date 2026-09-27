Iranian, Russian culture ministers meet in St. Petersburg, promise new era in cultural relations

TEHRAN – In a meeting in Saint Petersburg, the culture ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation discussed the expansion of cultural ties.

The Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi, who has traveled to Saint Petersburg to participate in Iran’s Cultural Week and the 12th International Forum of United Cultures, met his Russian counterpart Olga Lyubimova on Saturday, ILNA reported.

Referring to the hosting of the Russian Cultural Week in Iran last year and the military aggression by the US and the Zionist regime against Iran during the final days of the event, Salehi stated: “The next imposed war resulted in the martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, along with a group of compatriots, including schoolchildren from Minab and girls from a gymnasium in Lamerd, as well as the destruction of hundreds of historical sites, residential areas, and other facilities such as hospitals”.

He continued by expressing gratitude for the sympathy and solidarity shown by the government and people of Russia toward Iran, specifically citing the messages of condolence sent by the Russian President regarding the martyrdom of the Leader and Martyr Larijani, as well as Moscow’s diplomatic support for Tehran in international forums. He described these instances as evidence of the high level of relations between the two countries.

“Despite the difficulties arising from the two recent imposed wars, Iranian culture and art have not ceased and continue steadily. He mentioned that various Iranian festivals marking the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution were successfully held, and other cultural and artistic events are ongoing in different cities across the country,” Salehi noted.

He added that the upcoming Iran’s Cultural Week in Russia, featuring more than 160 Iranian artists, serves as a testament to the will of both nations to develop cultural relations.

Stating that both Iran and Russia possess a “rainbow” of diverse ethnicities living together in solidarity—adding beauty and charm to both nations—he remarked, “It seems that art is an excellent arena to showcase the rainbow of Iranian and Russian ethnicities. We can enhance cultural relations in fields such as music, performing arts, fashion, and other sectors.”

For her part, the Russian Minister of Culture stated that they look forward to the opening of Iran’s Cultural Week on the historic stage of the Bolshoi Theater in the Russian capital.

“Within the framework of Iran’s Cultural Week, the Museum of Theatrical and Musical Arts will also host an exhibition of works by Iranian artists,” Lyubimova added.

Referring to the hosting of Cultural Week in two other Russian cities, she noted, “People in major cities like Kazan and Astrakhan are waiting with great anticipation to become acquainted with Iranian culture and are looking forward to the upcoming cultural and artistic events”.

The Russian Minister of Culture further emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation with Iran in the field of joint film production. Citing the establishment of the Diamond Butterfly Film Award, she praised the participation of Iranian artists in the inaugural edition of this film festival and called for the continuation of such collaborations.

At the conclusion of bilateral negotiations and the meeting of the Joint Cultural Committee of the two countries in Saint Petersburg on Saturday, the culture ministers of Iran and Russia signed a memorandum of understanding for joint film production.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, speaking to journalists, Salehi said: “This memorandum of understanding was drafted and signed today within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, which was signed by the Presidents of Iran and Russia in January 2025.”

“From this point forward, the process of joint cinematic productions between Iran and Russia, the investments made, and the rules for their execution and exhibition will be governed by the framework of this MoU,” he added.

“The signing of this memorandum creates a significant foundation for joint cinematic cooperation and can provide excellent opportunities for the development of the cinema of both countries,” the minister noted.

Lyubimova also told journalists: “This agreement allows filmmakers from both countries to engage in the joint creation of works, exhibit them on the international stage, and cooperate with one another under more constructive and favorable conditions.”

During his trip to Russia, the Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance also visited Saint Petersburg State University of Culture and Arts and met its rector, Alexander Turgaev.

At the meeting, Turgaev spoke about the university’s history, dating back to 1918, and its role in educating many prominent figures in Russian culture and the arts. He said the university was interested in establishing a Persian-language program.

He described Iran’s culture, art, and civilization as exceptionally rich. “As a child, I became acquainted with Iranian cinema through the film “The Mazandaran Tiger” (by Samuel Khachikian), and I have a deep interest in Iran’s culture and civilization,” he said.

Noting that the university teaches six foreign languages, Turgaev reiterated his interest in establishing a Persian-language program.

Welcoming the proposal, Salehi instructed the cultural adviser at Iran’s embassy in Russia to follow up on establishing a Persian-language program at Saint Petersburg State University of Culture and Arts in coordination with the Russian side.

On Friday, during the second day of his trip to Russia, the Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance spoke at the 12th International Forum of United Cultures in Saint Petersburg before ministers and influential figures from more than 70 countries and answered questions from journalists.

Iran’s Cultural Week includes a performance by an orchestra of Iranian artists and a visual arts exhibition, as well as specialized sessions and film screenings.

SS/SAB