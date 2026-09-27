Iran fires on vessels traversing unauthorized routes in Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN – Iranian naval forces have fired warning shots at several foreign vessels attempting to breach designated maritime transit lanes in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

According to the Fars News Agency, Iranian Armed Forces intercepted and engaged seven non-compliant vessels overnight after they ignored repeated radio warnings and attempted to navigate through unauthorized passages. The incident follows an engagement the previous night in which 12 other offending vessels were targeted under similar circumstances.

Fars reported that Iranian forces acted strictly within their mandate to maintain maritime order and prevent violations of territorial waters and established traffic separation schemes. The identity and flag state of the targeted vessels were not immediately disclosed.

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint through which approximately one-fifth of the world’s petroleum consumption passes, is subject to strict monitoring by the Iranian Armed Forces.

Tehran has repeatedly warned foreign and international maritime operators that full adherence to international maritime protocols, designated shipping corridors, and environmental regulations is non-negotiable. Iranian defense officials have consistently stressed that while Iran guarantees the security and free flow of trade in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, it will brook no compromise on its maritime sovereignty or deviations that pose navigation hazards.

Military officials have reiterated in recent months that foreign attempts to challenge standard navigation rules or undermine regional security protocols will be met with decisive responses. Iran maintains that the collective security of regional waterways remains the sole responsibility of littoral states, warning extra-regional forces against encouraging violations or heightening tensions in the waterway.

