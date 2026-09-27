Tehran literary event explores books on Lebanon, resistance

TEHRAN- The fourth edition of the “Ta Ketab” literary event, focusing on Lebanon and the culture of resistance, was held at Tehran’s Art Bureau on Saturday, bringing together authors to share the stories behind the creation and publication of their books.

The event, which coincided with the anniversary of the martyrdom of Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, featured presentations of seven books dealing with Lebanon, resistance, social and political developments, and personal experiences connected to the region.

The program was held at the Sooreh Hall of the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization, where the participating authors introduced their works and discussed the experiences and circumstances that shaped their writing.

The fourth edition of the event featured “Twelve Zero Three” by Mohammad Sadeq Alizadeh, “In Hezbollah Detention” by Mohammad Hossein Azimi, “Arabica” by Vahid Yaminpour, “Five Journeys” by Hossein Sharafkhanlou, “Blessed Difficulty” by Faezeh Ghaffar Haddadi, “The Last Hello” by Elaheh Akherati and “Against the Ghosts” by Mohsen Hassanzadeh.

The selection brought together works that approach the subject of resistance from different literary and narrative perspectives, while placing particular emphasis on Lebanon and the experiences surrounding the resistance movement.

“Ta Ketab” is designed as an author-centered literary program, seeking to go beyond the conventional introduction of a published work. During the event, writers recount the process through which their books took shape, from the initial idea and research to writing and eventual publication.

The format allows audiences to become familiar not only with the books themselves, but also with the authors’ experiences, the subjects they explored and the circumstances that influenced their approach to each work.

The event’s focus on Lebanon comes at a time when the country has remained an important subject in Iranian literature and cultural production related to resistance. Over the past decades, Iranian writers and cultural institutions have produced works examining different aspects of Lebanon, Hezbollah and the broader regional developments that have shaped the concept of resistance.

The anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah provided the setting for the fourth edition of “Ta Ketab,” connecting the literary program with a broader cultural remembrance of the Hezbollah leader and the events surrounding his life and death.

The program was organized by the Art Bureau of the Islamic Revolution, one of Iran’s major cultural institutions active in literature, arts and cultural production related to the Islamic Revolution and resistance.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah became secretary-general of Hezbollah in 1992, following the assassination of his predecessor, Sayyed Abbas al-Musawi. He led the movement for more than three decades, during a period that included the Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000 and the 2006 war between Hezbollah and Israel. Under his leadership, Hezbollah developed into a major political and military force in Lebanon and assumed a broader role in regional affairs.

Nasrallah was also widely known for his televised speeches, through which he addressed supporters and commented on major developments in Lebanon and the wider region. Born and raised in Beirut, he came from a family with roots in Bazouriyeh in southern Lebanon. While his public life was closely followed across the region, his personal and family life largely remained outside the spotlight.

He was tragically killed at the age of 64 during a series of intense Israeli airstrikes in southern Beirut on September 27, 2024.

The attack that claimed Nasrallah’s life was carried out by Israeli fighter jets targeting Hezbollah’s main headquarters, resulting in the martyrdom of several senior Hezbollah commanders and prominent Iranian Revolutionary Guards Lieutenant General Abbas Nilforoushan, who was present at the scene.

Under Nasrallah's leadership, whose name means "victory through God," Hezbollah evolved from a grassroots armed movement into the largest political party in Lebanon's recent history. Renowned for his captivating speeches, Nasrallah garnered attention throughout the West Asia and beyond, establishing himself as a significant figure within the Axis of Resistance, which includes Hezbollah, the Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, the Houthi movement in Yemen, and various Iraqi paramilitary factions.

SAB/