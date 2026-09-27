Army: Iran will deliver a more crushing response to renewed US aggression

TEHRAN – The spokesman for Iran’s Army has warned enemies against any further miscalculations, stating that the country’s Armed Forces are fully prepared to deliver a “more crushing” response in the event of renewed aggression.

Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia stressed the readiness of the Armed Forces to counter any potential threat, stating that Iran’s defense readiness and capabilities are stronger than ever before.

“In the event of renewed enemy aggression, Iran’s Armed Forces, with greater readiness and capabilities compared to the past, will give a more crushing, extensive, and decisive response,” Brigadier General Akraminia said.

He was referring to repeated US threats to renew strikes on Iran. The US and Israel launched a war on Iran on February 28 following their aggression in June last year.

The Army spokesman further said Washington has an exceedingly dark record in the minds of the Iranian nation.

“The Americans do not enjoy a good reputation among Iranian public opinion,” Akraminia stated. “From the August 19, 1953 coup to supporting the Pahlavi regime, backing Saddam during the war, shooting down the Iranian passenger aircraft, and these recent acts of aggression—including the 12-day war and the 39-day war—a very black and dark background has been created among the Iranian nation regarding the United States.”

He emphasized that if any aggression takes place, the Iranian people—who are present in the streets, squares, and nightly rallies—will support the Armed Forces with even greater motivation. “

Turning to the security situation in the region, the Army spokesman reiterated that the expulsion of US military forces is the fundamental prerequisite for establishing genuine peace and stability in West Asia.

“Given the regional situation, I believe the expulsion of the US from the region will definitely make this region secure, and regional countries must help ensure the US is expelled from this area so that we can establish a security order based on the partnership of regional countries, which will be a native security order,” General Akraminia said.

He noted that history and experience prove Washington does not wish well for the Muslim nations of the region, adding that the behavioral patterns of the US in the current war clearly demonstrate this reality.

“The priority of the United States is not regional security,” General Akraminia said. “And even if it were, it definitely prioritizes its own security and the security of the Zionist regime over anything else; fundamentally, it lacks the capability to support and defend the security of regional countries.”



