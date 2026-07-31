TEHRAN — Mounting evidence of structural disarray and internal cover-ups within the United States military apparatus has surfaced following detailed disclosures surrounding the aftermath of an Iranian retaliatory precision strike during the US-Israeli war that began on February 28. According to a report published by The Guardian, congressional lawmakers in Washington are demanding urgent answers from War Secretary Pete Hegseth regarding severe medical neglect of wounded American personnel and systematic manipulation of official casualty figures.

The revelations center on a March 1 strike by an Iranian unmanned aerial vehicle against a vital US logistics node at the port of Shuaiba, located south of Kuwait City. The precision drone successfully bypassed Western air defense networks to strike the relocated headquarters of the US Army’s 103rd Sustainment Command, resulting in immediate fatalities and exposing critical vulnerabilities in the American forward deployment structure.

As detailed by The Guardian, the unit had explicitly requested additional medical staff and emergency supplies prior to the engagement, only to be turned down by military command. In the immediate aftermath, US forces operated without basic field medicine, lacking a doctor on site, an established aid station, or functional emergency transport, forcing wounded soldiers to drive themselves to local civilian hospitals in Kuwait City. Subsequent medical evacuations to the US military hospital at Landstuhl in Germany were delayed by nine days, where arriving casualties were denied proper admission and restricted to limited treatment due to administrative failures in US casualty-processing databases. Upon returning to the United States, personnel sent to Fort Hood, Texas, faced weeks-long delays in receiving specialized diagnostics for traumatic brain injuries despite repeatedly failing post-blast cognitive evaluations.

The congressional inquiry, led by Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Pat Ryan, also highlights an apparent effort by the Pentagon to manage domestic political fallout through statistical obfuscation. The Pentagon’s official count of service members killed in the war against Iran abruptly dropped from 18 to 14 in late July, a shift attributed internally to the administrative removal of deaths that occurred after a declared ceasefire, despite ongoing hostilities. By reclassifying combat deaths and over 200 wounded troops under secondary administrative categories rather than primary war tallies, Washington continues to obscure the true human and operational cost of Iranian retaliatory operations. The Department of War has been ordered to respond to 23 detailed inquiries regarding these systemic failures by 12 August.

