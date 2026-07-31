“The Cherry Tree” puppet play brings lessons of Ashura to young audiences

TEHRAN- The puppet-live performance "The Cherry Tree", directed by Sharareh Tayyar, is currently on stage at the Mehr Theater of Tehran’s Art Bureau.

Utilizing an allegorical and indirect approach, the play explores themes of freedom and resilience against oppression, translated into a visual and narrative language tailored for children and adolescents.

The script is based on a story from the book "Why? Why? Why?" by Tehran-based French writer and illustrator of children's books Claire Jobert. The original book provides a narrative retelling of the life of Imam Hussein (AS) and the events of Ashura; similarly, the play employs symbolic storytelling to convey core moral and spiritual values to its young audience.

The plot centers on a beautiful tree that serves as a sanctuary for various birds. The peace is disrupted by the arrival of a bullying woodpecker, causing widespread distress among the residents. However, with the arrival of a nightingale, the birds find the inspiration and unity needed to stand together against the woodpecker's tyranny.

The production, which previously garnered significant acclaim, was reproduced under the commission of the Omid House of Theater.

The play was written by Sharareh Tayyar and Mohammad Hossein Habibi. The creative team includes Fahimeh Baroutchi, Amir Hossein Ensafi, Sharareh Tayyar, and Amir Mohammad Ensafi as puppet designers. Ammar Tafti serves as the narrator, while Paria Tayyar provides the voice acting.

Ashura refers to the tenth day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, and marks one of the most significant events in Islamic history: the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). In 680 CE, Imam Hussein led a small group of family members and companions against the massive army of Yazid I, the Umayyad caliph, at the plains of Karbala in present-day Iraq. This clash was not merely a political struggle for power, but a profound moral stand against tyranny and injustice. Despite being outnumbered and denied access to water for days, Imam Hussein and his followers remained steadfast in their principles until their eventual martyrdom.

The legacy of Ashura transcends time and geography, serving as a universal symbol of the struggle between truth and falsehood. For millions of people worldwide, Imam Hussein is revered as the "Prince of Martyrs" and a timeless icon of courage, sacrifice, and integrity. His refusal to pledge allegiance to a corrupt ruler, even at the cost of his own life and the lives of his loved ones, continues to inspire movements for liberation and human rights. Today, Ashura is commemorated through mourning rituals, processions, and reflections on the enduring victory of the oppressed over the oppressor.

"The Cherry Tree" will remain on stage until August 7.

SAB/