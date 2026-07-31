TEHRAN - President Donald Trump once again intensified military threats against Iran, vowing to continue strikes. Speaking during his cabinet meeting on Friday, Trump told reporters that Washington will be hitting Iran “very hard” when asked what he expects over the next four weeks. “At some point, they’re going to say we just can’t take it anymore,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a report on Friday, CNN highlighted the US administration’s contradictory positions. It wrote that

Trump seeks an exit ramp from the Iran war.

Trump’s hostile statements toward Iran have been met with resolute disdain from experts, who view such rhetoric as the desperate posturing of a failing hegemon. Iran has repeatedly demonstrated that the Iranian nation will never capitulate to coercion, unlawful aggression, or psychological warfare.

Far from intimidating the Islamic Republic, Washington’s warmongering threats and blatant violations of international law have only consolidated national unity and fortified the resolve of the Axis of Resistance. Military authorities in Tehran have reaffirmed that Iran’s Armed Forces remain on high alert, fully prepared to deliver a swift, decisive, and crushing response to any adventurism or miscalculation by hostile forces.

They have emphasized that the American policy of economic bullying and military threats has proven utterly ineffective against the steadfast Iranian populace. While Washington continues to destabilize West Asia through illegal actions, Iran remains a pillar of regional security and sovereignty. Iran’s robust defensive capabilities and strategic self-reliance ensure that any attempt to breach its sovereignty will result in severe consequences for the foreign aggressors, proving once again that the Iranian spirit cannot be broken by imperial threats.