 Araghchi warns against support for US military operations

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi intensified Tehran's diplomatic outreach over the past two days, holding a series of telephone conversations with his counterparts from Bulgaria, Cyprus, Britain and India, as Iran sought to dissuade foreign governments from supporting ongoing US military operations and to reinforce diplomatic engagement amid escalating regional tensions.

The calls came as Tehran continues to warn that any country facilitating military action against Iran could be regarded as participating in an act of aggression under international law.

In separate conversations on Thursday with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova and Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, Araghchi expressed concern over reports that foreign military facilities in the two countries could be used to support operations against Iran.

During his call with the Bulgarian foreign minister, Araghchi criticized Sofia's reported approval of a US request to deploy military aircraft at Bezmer Air Base, describing the decision as unacceptable and inconsistent with the longstanding friendly relations between Iran and Bulgaria. He urged the Bulgarian government to reconsider the move, arguing that under Article 3 of UN General Assembly Resolution 3314 on the Definition of Aggression, allowing one state's territory to be used by another to launch an attack against a third country constitutes participation in an act of aggression.

Araghchi reiterated that Iran would not hesitate to defend its national security and warned that any party involved in facilitating military action against the country would bear responsibility for the consequences.

The Bulgarian foreign minister reaffirmed the history of friendly ties between the two countries and said Bulgaria had no intention of becoming involved in the conflict. She also voiced support for diplomacy and efforts aimed at reducing tensions in West Asia.

Araghchi delivered a similar message during his conversation with his Cypriot counterpart, urging Nicosia to prevent any misuse of foreign military bases located on the island for hostile actions against Iran.

He stressed that permitting foreign forces to use another country's territory to prepare or launch attacks against a third state would amount to participation in aggression under international law.

Kombos reaffirmed Cyprus' commitment to the principles of the UN Charter and international law, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry. He also said the Cypriot government had been in contact with Britain and had received assurances that British military bases on the island would not be used for military operations against any country, including Iran.

Diplomatic contacts continued on Friday, when Araghchi held separate telephone conversations with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Araghchi and Lammy discussed bilateral relations as well as the latest regional and international developments, emphasizing the importance of maintaining dialogue between Tehran and London amid rapidly evolving geopolitical conditions. No further details of the conversation were released.

Later on Friday, Araghchi also spoke with Jaishankar about bilateral relations and regional developments.

The series of diplomatic engagements reflects Tehran's parallel strategy of maintaining regional and international dialogue while warning governments against any direct or indirect involvement in military operations against Iran, underscoring its position that such support would carry both legal and political consequences under international law.

