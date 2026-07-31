No disarmament before Israeli Gaza pullout: Hamas

TEHRAN – A senior Hamas official has said that the Palestinian movement will not take any steps toward disarmament before Israeli forces withdraw from Gaza.

Ghazi Hamad told Al Jazeera that Israel would have no role in the disarmament process. Instead, it is set to be carried out by a Palestinian national committee.

The resistance group has largely abided by a ceasefire agreement that came into effect in October 2025, as Israel continues a sustained bombing campaign in violation of the agreement, killing more than a thousand Palestinians and injuring many more.

According to the AFP news agency, Hamas sources said that the Palestinian technocratic committee established by the Board of Peace to govern Gaza will be "the sole entity" overseeing the process of managing and storing the group's weapons.

Ghazi Hamad, a Hamas official involved in negotiations, tells Reuters that the group will hand over its weapons to the new National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), the technocratic body set up to run the enclave within the Board of Peace framework.

Hamad reiterated that this was contingent on the withdrawal of Israeli forces, along with the increased flow of aid and goods into the territory.

"We insisted to the mediators that Israel must abide by the agreement," Hamad said.

He added that NCAG and the international force must oversee the disbanding of Israeli-backed militias within Gaza.

============Hamas to remain ‘part of Palestinian national fabric’

Hamad also said Hamas will not withdraw from the political arena but “remain an integral part of the Palestinian national fabric,” Ghazi Hamad told Al Jazeera. He added that the agreement was reached “under exceptional, difficult and harsh circumstances.”

The group will “continue to shoulder its national responsibilities and duties in pursuit of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people,” the Hamas official pointed out.

NCAG welcomed Hamas' commitment to disarm, affirming in a post on X its “full readiness to assume its responsibilities”.

“After years of conflict, destruction, and uncertainty, the priority today is to translate this progress into practical steps that have a tangible impact on citizens’ daily lives," the statement reads.

The Board of Peace announced on Friday that Hamas officially agreed to a detailed framework for implementing the next phases of the Gaza ceasefire.

On Friday, Hamas issued a statement clarifying the conditions that must be honored by Israel.

The following is the text of the statement:

“Hamas and the Palestinian factions have dealt responsibly and positively with the negotiation process and the mediators’ proposals to complete the implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement. This was done in national consensus among the Palestinian factions, reflecting a spirit of partnership and responsibility, stemming from our commitment to protecting our people, meeting their humanitarian needs, and safeguarding their national rights.

The occupation’s commitment to stopping the killing and ending its aggressions is the fundamental gateway and the first step toward proceeding with implementation and beginning to establish the framework and timeline for what has been agreed upon. We affirm that the application of the second phase of the agreement is contingent upon the occupation’s fulfillment of all the provisions of the first phase.

Approval to include the heavy weapons file within the framework of the agreement has been linked to and conditioned upon the cessation of all forms of aggression, withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, achievement of early recovery, entry of the administrative committee, deployment of international protection forces, dissolution of the armed gangs and militias formed by the occupation, reconstruction, guaranteeing the right to self-determination, establishment of the independent Palestinian state, and protection of citizens’ rights.

Hamas and the Palestinian factions extend their greetings and appreciation to our steadfast people and our steadfast residents in the Gaza Strip, and affirm that they will continue to work together on this path for the sake of our people and to safeguard all their rights.”

============== “Complete” withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza

The Gaza Board of Peace issued a statement on X with more details on its roadmap for implementing the Gaza ceasefire plan. Here are the main points:

All parties reaffirm their commitment to end the violence in Gaza, secure the “complete” withdrawal of Israeli troops and allow “a credible political path that achieves self-determination and statehood” for Palestinians.

Both Israel and Hamas will, “without delay”, end all military operations in Gaza. Once this is done and a timetable is set, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) will enter the Strip and assume responsibility for its governance.

Progression from one phase to the following one is contingent upon the completion of all previous phases.

Hamas and other Palestinian factions have agreed that all civilian governance and security will be handed over to NCAG. They have also agreed that NCAG will “enjoy full independence in carrying out its responsibilities” without interference from Palestinian factions.

Upon fully assuming power in Gaza, NCAG will ensure the continuation of civilian institutions and public services.

Gaza will be governed according to the principle of: “One Authority, One Law, One Weapon”.

All police personnel will undergo comprehensive vetting, and those who do not meet required standards will be offered alternative civilian roles or retirement. New police personnel will be incorporated into the existing police force.

Authorities will begin decommissioning heavy weapons, military production sites, depots of weapons and tunnels.

A temporary International Stabilization Force (ISF) will be deployed to separate Israeli forces from NCAG-controlled areas. The ISF will also be responsible for monitoring ceasefire compliance, training the Palestinian police, and delivering humanitarian support and supplies into Gaza.

Israeli forces will complete their phased withdrawal from the Gaza Strip. The peace plan includes a commitment from Israel not to force anyone to leave the Strip.

NCAG will be responsible for handling internal security incidents.

The reconstruction of Gaza will be supervised by the Board of Peace and NCAG “in accordance with relevant laws and international standards”.

=============“Additional crossings into Gaza should be opened without delay”

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, whose country came just after the U.S. in backing the Israeli brutal war on Gaza and supplying arms to the regime, welcomed the draft peace plan and said, “Additional crossings into Gaza should be opened without delay.”

Writing on X, Wadephul said, “We will do our part to help implement this agreement.”