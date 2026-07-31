TEHRAN- The Trump administration’s hollow "America First" rhetoric stands fully exposed today, as devastating new employment data reveals a labor market spiraling out of control under a visibly inept White House.

According to Challenger, Gray & Christmas, U.S. employers announced a staggering 97,000 job cuts in May—the highest monthly total for this period since the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. This marks a 16% surge from April and a 3% increase year-over-year, yet the President has offered nothing but silence as American families face financial ruin.

While Trump boasts of a booming economy, the tech sector—which he frequently champions—has bled 123,653 jobs in just five months, a catastrophic 66% jump from last year. Corporate giants like Visa are ruthlessly slashing 2,600 workers, cynically blaming artificial intelligence. In fact, AI accounted for a record 40% of all May layoffs, the highest monthly figure ever recorded. But let’s be clear: the data shows AI is merely a convenient scapegoat for aggressive corporate restructuring, with bankruptcy-related losses spiking. Where is the federal action?

The answer is nowhere to be found. The Trump administration’s incompetence is glaring. Rather than crafting a New Deal for the AI era or forcing corporations to invest in retraining, Trump has handed a blank check to Wall Street. His deregulatory frenzy and lavish tax cuts for billionaires have done nothing to stop the bleeding; instead, they have incentivized CEOs to prioritize shareholder profits over human livelihoods. The White House’s refusal to even acknowledge this crisis—let alone implement a national strategy—proves that Trump is either dangerously disconnected or willfully complicit in this corporate bloodbath.

This is not the "golden age" Trump promised. It is an age of unchecked corporate greed, facilitated by a weak, negligent, and utterly ineffective administration that has abandoned the working class. While Trump fiddles with political grudges, Main Street burns—a damning indictment of his failed leadership and profound unfitness for office.