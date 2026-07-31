Persepolis edge past Alanyaspor in friendly

TEHRAN - Persepolis secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Turkish side Alanyaspor in their second preseason friendly of their training camp in Turkey on Thursday afternoon.

The lone goal of the contest arrived deep in stoppage time, with Ali Alipour finding the back of the net in the 90th minute to seal the win for the Iranian giants.

Persepolis, headed by Mehdi Tartar, prepare for the 2026/27 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL).