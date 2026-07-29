Al-Nusra Front terrorist is now Syria’s chargé d'affaires in US

TEHRAN - It is worth noticing that a member of a terrorist group in Syria has now become a diplomat in the United States.

The story was revealed by a journalist named Lindsey Snell.

“My interview with the Syrian chargé d'affaires to the US back when he was a member of Jabhat al-Nusra,” she wrote on social media.

Lindsey Snell, who interviewed the terrorist-turned diplomat, was kidnapped and detained by the same man shortly afterward. Surprisingly, she has now learned that the individual is now Syria's chargé d'affaires in the United States.

From a masked militant carrying an assault rifle, he has transformed into a diplomat in a suit and tie.

Chargé d'affaires is considered a second-ranking diplomat in an embassy, coming just after the ambassador.

The al-Nusra front was a terrorist organization because of its links to Al-Qaeda in Iraq (AQI). The group captured the attention of the international community after carrying out a series of sophisticated suicide attacks on government targets inside Damascus and gained widespread notoriety within and beyond Syria because it engaged government targets directly, conducting small-arms ambushes and assaults on isolated army outposts.

Al-Nusra was formed of fighters who took part in the post-2003 armed campaign against US forces in Iraq. They were jihadists who essentially crossed into Iraq from Syria to commit terrorist atrocities against US and Iraqi targets. Most of AQI's fighters were foreign jihadists from neighboring countries. Al-Nusra's leader, Mohammad Al-Julani (now the Syrian president), has himself acknowledged that he fought in Iraq alongside AQI.