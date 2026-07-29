Iran: Criminal US-Saudi strikes on Iraq align with Tel Aviv–Washington ambitions

TEHRAN - Iran has strongly condemned joint airstrikes conducted by the United States and Saudi Arabia against targets in Iraq.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry described the strikes as “criminal and anti-human.”

“The Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran condemns in the strongest terms the aggressive attacks by the United States and Saudi Arabia on several areas in Iraq, including facilities and sites belonging to official Iraqi institutions, as well as the mawakib [rest stations] for Arbaeen pilgrims,” the statement read.

It characterized the bombardment as a “blatant aggression against the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq” and a “flagrant violation of Article 2, Paragraph 4 of the UN Charter and fundamental rules of international law.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry further warned that the strikes align with “the ambitions of the United States and the Zionist regime to expand the scope of war and conflict in the West Asia region.”

It added that the “warmongering US regime and its accomplices in the region” bear full responsibility for the dangerous consequences of these “criminal, inhumane, and provocative actions.”

The joint airstrikes, launched in the early hours of Wednesday, targeted positions belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (the Popular Mobilization Forces) across several Iraqi provinces. According to the Hashd al-Shaabi media office, the aggression resulted in the deaths of at least 20 Iraqis—including security personnel and civilians—and left dozens of others wounded. Officials warned that the death toll is not final and is expected to rise as rescue operations continue in the targeted areas.

Among the most widely condemned aspects of the attack was the targeting of mawakib in Karbala province. These charitable tents and stations are set up by volunteers to provide food, water, and medical care to millions of devout Muslims walking to the shrine of Imam Hussein for the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage.

The strikes follow escalating tensions surrounding US occupation forces and Saudi energy infrastructure. Riyadh has repeatedly accused Iraqi resistance factions of targeting its petroleum facilities without providing evidence. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has dismissed the Saudi allegations as “fabrications,” suggesting instead that recent attacks were carried out by Yemen’s Ansarullah, who had separately claimed responsibility for targeting Saudi oil installations.